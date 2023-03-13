Gary Lineker to return to Match of the Day after BBC impartiality row

BBC Director-General Tim Davie has apologised after Gary Lineker was told to step back from presenting Match Of The Day in a row over impartiality and said he will return to hosting coverage this weekend.

A host of sports presenters and pundits pulled out of BBC shows at the weekend after the former England striker was told to step back from hosting MOTD.

The action was taken after the 62-year-old presenter compared the language used to launch a new government asylum seeker policy with 1930s Germany.

Lineker said on Monday that he is glad that a resolution had been found, adding that he looks forward to getting "back on air".

He said the outpouring of support from the public towards the plight of those fleeing persecution was "heart-warming" to see.

“A final thought: however difficult the last few days have been, it simply doesn’t compare to having to flee your home from persecution or war to seek refuge in a land far away," the presenter tweeted. “It’s heart-warming to have seen the empathy towards their plight from so many of you.”

“We remain a country of predominantly tolerant, welcoming and generous people. Thank you.”

Director General Tim Davie acknowledges the BBC's current guidance contains some grey areas. Credit: PA

The BBC said in a statement that it will begin an independent review of its social media guidelines, focusing on how it applies to freelancers outside news like Lineker.

Mr Davie also apologised after the disruption to its football coverage and said he looks forward to the Match Of The Day host returning to presenting duties this weekend.

“Everyone recognises this has been a difficult period for staff, contributors, presenters and, most importantly, our audiences. I apologise for this," he said. “The potential confusion caused by the grey areas of the BBC’s social media guidance that was introduced in 2020 is recognised. I want to get matters resolved and our sport content back on air.”

