It was a full circle moment for Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan who celebrated together on stage at the Oscars, 39 years since a 12-year-old Quan starred alongside the veteran actor in Indiana Jones: Temple of Doom.

Quan’s first film saw him play Short Round, a karate expert in what became a career-defining franchise for Ford, now 80, who played the titular character in 1984.

The pair shared a hug on stage at the Oscars on Sunday after Ford presented best picture to sci-fi epic Everything Everywhere All At Once, in which Quan’s performance also won him the Academy Award for best actor in a supporting role earlier in the night.

Social media users were quick to spot the special moment as Everything Everywhere All At Once triumphed at the 95th Oscars, taking home seven awards.

Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan in 1984s Indiana Jones: Temple of Doom. Credit: Youtube

In his acceptance speech, Quan thanked his 84-year-old mother and mentioned starting his journey “on a boat” and spending a year in a refugee camp.

At aged 12, the Vietnamese-American actor met Diana, Princess of Wales at Indiana Jones: Temple of Doom’s premiere in Leicester Square, London, in 1984.

“They say stories like this only happen in the movies,” he said in his speech at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

“I cannot believe this is happening to me, this is the American dream.

“Thank you so much to the academy for the honour of a lifetime.”

