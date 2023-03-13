Iceberg the size of Greater London drifts close to international shipping lanes

Play Brightcove video

Health and Science Correspondent Martin Stew explains what we know so far about the two icebergs

Scientists are tracking two icebergs which have broken off from Antarctica and are now drifting dangerously close to international shipping lanes in the Atlantic Ocean.

Pictures of one of the icebergs - dubbed A81 - show the object, which is thought to be the same size as Greater London, floating in the Weddell Sea.

In January, it was carved off the Brunt Ice Shelf and has already travelled some 150km southwards.

However, scientists estimate the second iceberg - A76A - to be even bigger, around twice the size of A81 and as big as Cornwall.

A76A has been on the move for nearly two years and is now heading north. Currently, it is positioned between the Falkland Islands and South Georgia Island.

