Hugh Grant has divided Oscars viewers with an interview which was arguably among the most awkward the award show has seen in its 95-year history. The English star, known for his wry wit and sarcasm, found himself the subject of laughter as well as criticism for his blunt responses when questioned by model and TV presenter Ashley Graham on the champagne carpet.

Graham started off by asking the 62-year-old "veteran of the Oscars" what his favourite thing about coming to the award ceremony was.

“It’s fascinating, the whole of humanity is here. It’s Vanity Fair," he responded after a long pause.

Graham's upbeat interview style was clearly clashing with Grant's aloof approach, which was giving her little to work with.

When she asked: “What are you most excited to see tonight?”, he simply replied: “No one in particular.”

Undeterred, Graham continued, asking the actor what he was wearing tonight. “Just my suit?” Grant said nonchalantly. “Who made your suit?” Graham asked, jokingly adding: “You didn’t make it?” “I can’t remember – my tailor,” Grant replied. “So tell me what does it feel like to be in Glass Onion, it was such an amazing film, I really loved it – I love a thriller,” Graham said.

“How fun is it to shoot something like that?" she asked in a now desperate attempt to draw out some answers from Grant. “Well I’m barely in it,” Grant replied. “I’m in it for about three seconds.”

She replied: “But still you showed up, and you had fun, right?”

“Almost,” said Grant, who appeared to roll his eyes after Ashley thanked him for talking to her.

Many people took to social media to describe the actor's behaviour as rude, although some said it was an example of dry British humour, commonly misunderstood.

Later on in the evening, Grant delighted audiences when he joked he resembled “a scrotum” while stood next to Andie MacDowell, his Four Weddings and a Funeral co-star.

They were reuniting on stage at the Oscars nearly 30 years after the release of the 1994 film that depicted Grant’s bumbling character Charles vying for the attention of Carrie, played by MacDowell, now 64.

Andie MacDowell and Hugh Grant present the award for best production design at the Oscars. Credit: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

The duo presented the award for best production design at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, with Grant using the opportunity on stage to urge others to find “a good moisturiser”. “We’re actually here to do two things,” Grant said. “First is to raise awareness about the vital importance of using a good moisturiser. Andie’s been wearing one every day for the last 29 years, I’ve never used one in my life. “Still stunning,” he said, gesturing to MacDowell. “Basically a scrotum,” he said of himself, which was met by laughs across the Dolby Theatre. “What are you doing?” his co-star retorted. The second thing, they went on to clarify, was to present the award for best production design – which went to Netflix’s All Quiet On The Western Front. At the 67th Academy Awards in 1995, Four Weddings And A Funeral received nominations for best picture and best screenplay.

The Oscars, held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, saw sci-fi film Everything Everywhere All at Once dominate the field at this year's ceremony, winning seven awards including Best Picture.

