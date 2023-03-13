Jamie Lee Curtis wins first Oscar for Everything Everywhere All At Once

Everything Everywhere All At Once has enjoyed a successful start to the Oscars with Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan taking home major awards.

The sci-fi epic, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, went into the night with 11 nominations after sweeping top prizes at other US awards ceremonies this year.

An emotional Curtis paid tribute to all the special people in her life, shouting “we just won an Oscar”, after collecting the best supporting actress gong – her first Oscar.

Ke Huy Quan accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role Credit: AP/Chris Pizzello

The US actress, 64, said on stage: “I know it looks like I am standing up here on my own but I am not. There are hundreds of people and hundreds of people. We just won an Oscar.

“To my family, my beautiful husband, Christopher Guest, my daughters, Annie and Ruby, my sister Kelly – we just won an Oscar.

“To all of the people who have supported the genre movies that I have made for hundreds and hundreds of thousands, we just won an Oscar together.”

Looking up to the sky, the actress, who was born into Hollywood royalty through parents Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, added: “And my mother and father were both nominated for Oscars in different categories, I just won an Oscar.”

Quan received a standing ovation as he took to the stage and hailed “the American dream” after claiming best supporting actor.

“My mom is 84-years-old and she is at home watching. Ma I just won an Oscar!” he said.

He continued: “My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp and somehow I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage.

“They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe this is happening to me – this is the American dream.

“Thank you so much to the academy for the honour of a lifetime.”

Guillermo del Toro accepts the award for best animated feature film Credit: AP/Chris Pizzello

Quan has stormed this year’s award season, picking up best supporting accolades at almost every major ceremony.

The co-directors of An Irish Goodbye led a chorus of Happy Birthday for the film’s star James Martin from the stage after the film won best live action short film.

After Ross White thanked the Academy and their follow nominees, Tom Berkeley added: “This award is actually the second most important thing about today because it is this man’s birthday.

“He is out here in Hollywood wearing a leopard print suit jacket. We would love to use the rest of our time up here to sing for James.”

The award for best documentary feature film went to Navalny, about Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the events related to his 2020 poisoning.

Director Daniel Roher dedicated the award to Navalny and political prisoners around the world, saying: “Alexei, the world has not forgotten your vital message to the world.”

Navalny’s wife, Yulia Navalnaya, added: “Alexei, I am dreaming of the day you will be free and our country will be free, stay strong my love.”

The stars and directors of An Irish Goodbye Credit: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

The first Oscar of the night, animated feature film, went to Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.

Taking to the stage, the Mexican filmmaker said: “Animation is cinema, animation is not a genre and animation is ready to be taken to the next step.”

Host Jimmy Kimmel kicked off the night by entering the stage attached to a parachute, in a nod to best picture nominee Top Gun: Maverick.

“Give me a second I need to adjust my danger zone. My Banshees are caught in my Inisherin right now,” he said.

“I know that being here is a dream come true for some people, thank you for inviting me.”

He also made reference to last year’s slap while praising the Irish talent nominated at this year’s ceremony.

“Five Irish actors are nominated tonight, which meant the odds of another fight onstage just went way up,” he said.

The remark prompted laughter from the audience and cast members of The Banshees Of Inisherin.

In a departure from previous years, the Oscars swapped its usual red carpet for a champagne carpet, with stars including Bill Nighy and Cate Blanchett wearing a blue ribbon as part of an initiative from the United Nations refugee agency, the UNHCR.