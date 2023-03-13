Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan crowned winter 2023 Love Island winners

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan have been crowned the 2023 winners of ITV's winter Love Island.

After weeks watching new relationships blossom in the South African villa, presenter Maya Jama revealed the new winners live on air.

Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins came in second place and in third place was Tom Clare and Samie Elishi.

Meanwhile in fourth place was Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad.

The final kicked off on Monday night with viewers tuning in to ITV2 and ITVX to watch the drama unfold.

Earlier in the episode the four remaining couples excitedly woke up to enjoy their last day in the Villa.

The couples began the day with a dance lesson by professional dancers, before the girls headed off to a spa day to toast their "friendships that will last a lifetime."

In the spa, the girls worked on their romantic declarations before getting dressed up for the final party.

Later that day, the couples reunited and sobbed their way through speeches as they confessed their love for one another in an emotional scene.

