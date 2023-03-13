Rishi Sunak has told ITV News he is increasingly concerned about China and will take necessary steps to protect UK security from any threat posed by social media giant TikTok.

The prime minister, in California to discuss a security partnership designed to mitigate any Chinese threat, said the country presents a "systemic challenge" and "it's right that we protect ourselves".

He told ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston "we are more concerned about China’s behaviour, they’re acting in a more authoritarian fashion at home, more assertive overseas", adding: "We’re not alone in thinking about China in that way."

Rishi Sunak on the threat posed by China

Play Brightcove video

The PM confirmed he would boost defence spending to 2.5% of the national income ahead of meetings with President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, in order to combat the "more volatile world" created by Russian and Chinese threats.

It came as part of a new defence spending report by the government - the Integrated Review Refresh 2023 - which found Russia's war in Ukraine and China's aggression over neighbour Taiwan was "threatening to create a world defined by danger, disorder and division".

The 63-page document said any war in the Indo-Pacific region could have "global consequences greater than the conflict in Ukraine" and China poses "an epoch-defining challenge to the type of international order we want to see".

The US, Australia and Canada have all moved to ban the use of Chinese social media giant TikTok on government devices but the UK has not followed its allies.

They are concerned China could access private data collected by TikTok because of a rule there which forces companies to comply with government requests for information.

The UK is expected to impose its own ban soon, however Mr Sunak would not confirm this.

Sunak on whether the UK will ban TikTok on government devices:

Play Brightcove video

Asked if a ban was coming, the PM said he does not routinely comment on such matters but added: "We do take very seriously the use of government IT and we of course look at what our allies are doing in the space."

"There are established guidelines in place which we obviously continually make sure are appropriate."

Downing Street described China as the “biggest state-based threat to UK economic security” after publishing its integrated review on defence and foreign policy.

A No 10 spokesman said: “As it sets out in the review, China remains the biggest state-based threat to UK economic security.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know

As part of the long-awaited Integrated Review Refresh on defence spending, the government said an additional £5 billion will be provided to the Ministry of Defence over the next two years, to "help replenish and bolster vital ammunition stocks, modernise the UK’s nuclear enterprise and fund the next phase of the AUKUS submarine programme".

On the partnership and defence more generally, Mr Sunak said: “By investing in our armed forces for the long-term, we will be ready for the challenges of today and of the future."

He added: "The UK will remain a leading contributor to NATO and a reliable international partner, standing up for our values from Ukraine to the South China Seas.

“We have seen all too clearly in the last year how global crises impact us at home, with Russia’s appalling invasion of Ukraine driving up energy and food prices.

"We will fortify our national defences, from economic security to technology supply chains and intelligence expertise, to ensure we are never again vulnerable to the actions of a hostile power.”