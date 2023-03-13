UK to design nuclear-powered submarines in 'significant' Aukus pact

Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Political Editor Robert Peston speaks to the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

A new generation of British designed nuclear-powered submarines will be operated by Australia as both countries look to modernise their navies.

The Aukus deal - involving Australia, the UK and US - will see the new boats in operation in the late 2030s, following a construction phase which will create thousands of jobs in the UK.

SSN-Aukus submarines will be in operation for the Royal Navy by the late 2030s under the plan, and will also give Australia its first nuclear-powered capability.

The UK's submarines will mainly be built by BAE Systems at Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, and Rolls-Royce. They will also replace the Royal Navy's Astute-class boats when they enter into operation.

Meanwhile, Australia's boats will be built in South Australia, using some components manufactured in the UK, and will be in service in the early 2040s.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese and US President Joe Biden met in San Diego to announce the next stage of the Aukus programme.

As part of the agreement, Australia will buy US Virginia-class submarines in the 2030s as a stop-gap measure until the new vessels are operational.

Rishi Sunak said it was “the most significant multilateral defence partnership in generations”.

Mr Sunak said: "The Aukus partnership, and the submarines we are building in British shipyards, are a tangible demonstration of our commitment to global security.

"This partnership was founded on the bedrock of our shared values and resolute focus on upholding stability in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

"And I am hugely pleased that the plans we have announced today will see pioneering British design expertise protect our people and our allies for generations to come."

Mr Sunak speaking at a press conference with his fellow Aukus leaders on Monday. Credit: PA

Speaking at a joint press conference at San Diego's Point Loma naval base, Mr Albanese said he was "proud to partner" with the UK to "construct the next generation of submarine".

He added: "Built by innovation and extraordinary and emerging technologies, these boats will present a unique opportunity for Australian companies to contribute, not only to the construction and sustainment of Australia’s new submarines, but to supply chains in America and in Britain."

President Biden, meanwhile, declared he could ask for "no better partners" than the UK and Australia when it came to ensuring the security of the Indo-Pacific.

Originally, the Aukus partnership was announced in 2021 as Australia sought to respond to China’s assertive actions in the Pacific.

The latest stage comes as the UK published its updated integrated review of foreign and security policy, which highlighted China's "more aggressive stance".

Speaking to ITV News, Mr Sunak said he is growing increasingly concerned about Beijing, adding he would take necessary steps to protect UK security from any threat posed by social media giant TikTok.

The £5 billion extra for defence announced by Mr Sunak, on Monday, will partly help develop the next phase of the Aukus programme.

This will be followed by sustained funding over the next decade and will build on the £2 billion invested last year, in the UK's Dreadnought-class submarine programme.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: "This is a significant step forward for our three nations as we work together to contribute to security in the Indo-Pacific and across the world.

"Supporting thousands of jobs across the UK, with many in the north-west of England, this endeavour will boost prosperity across our country and showcase the prowess of British industry to our allies and partners."