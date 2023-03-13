Who won Oscars at this year's Academy Awards in Hollywood?
The 95th Academy Awards wrapped up in Hollywood on Sunday night.
Sci-fi comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All at Once was the big winner, taking home seven Oscars from 11 nominations. The film made history, with Michelle Yeoh becoming the first woman of Asian descent to take home the Best Actress award.
Jimmy Kimmel hosted the awards a year after actor Will Smith's infamous slap on comedian Chris Rock.
The UK took home four Oscars for off-screen roles, including Charlie Mackesy who won Best Animated Short for the adaptation of his book The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.
Irish nominees Colin Farrell, Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan all lost out.
So who were the winners? Here is a full list.
All the winners at the 2023 Academy Awards:
Best Picture - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actor - Brendan Fraser - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actress - Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Director - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor - Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actress - Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Original Screenplay - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Foreign Language Film - All Quiet on the Western Front
Best Animated Feature - Guillermo del Toro - Pinocchio
Best Documentary - Navalny
Best Live Action Short Film - An Irish Goodbye
Best Cinematography - All Quiet on the Western Front/James Friend
Best Hair and Make-up - The Whale
Best Costume Design - Ruth Carter - Black Panther Wakanda Forever
Best Documentary Short Film - The Elephant Whisperers
Best Animated Short Film - The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse
Production Design - All Quiet on the Western Front
Best Original Score - All Quiet on the Western Front
Visual Effects - Avatar: The Way of Water
Best Adapted Screenplay - Women Talking
Best Sound - Top Gun: Maverick
Best Original Song - M M Keeravani and Chandrabose - Naatu Naatu
Film Editing - Paul Rogers - Everything Everywhere All at Once