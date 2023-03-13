Who won Oscars at this year's Academy Awards in Hollywood?

The 95th Academy Awards wrapped up in Hollywood on Sunday night.

Sci-fi comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All at Once was the big winner, taking home seven Oscars from 11 nominations. The film made history, with Michelle Yeoh becoming the first woman of Asian descent to take home the Best Actress award.

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the awards a year after actor Will Smith's infamous slap on comedian Chris Rock.

The UK took home four Oscars for off-screen roles, including Charlie Mackesy who won Best Animated Short for the adaptation of his book The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.

Irish nominees Colin Farrell, Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan all lost out.

So who were the winners? Here is a full list.

All the winners at the 2023 Academy Awards: