Who won Oscars at this year's Academy Awards in Hollywood?

Michelle Yeoh (pictured) became the first woman of Asian descent to win the Academy Award for Best Actress. Credit: AP

The 95th Academy Awards wrapped up in Hollywood on Sunday night.

Sci-fi comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All at Once was the big winner, taking home seven Oscars from 11 nominations. The film made history, with Michelle Yeoh becoming the first woman of Asian descent to take home the Best Actress award.

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the awards a year after actor Will Smith's infamous slap on comedian Chris Rock.

The UK took home four Oscars for off-screen roles, including Charlie Mackesy who won Best Animated Short for the adaptation of his book The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.

Irish nominees Colin Farrell, Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan all lost out.

So who were the winners? Here is a full list.

All the winners at the 2023 Academy Awards: 

  • Best Picture - Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Best Actor - Brendan Fraser - Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Best Actress - Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Best Director - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Best Supporting Actor - Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Best Supporting Actress - Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Best Original Screenplay - Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Best Foreign Language Film - All Quiet on the Western Front 

  • Best Animated Feature - Guillermo del Toro - Pinocchio 

  • Best Documentary - Navalny 

  • Best Live Action Short Film - An Irish Goodbye 

  • Best Cinematography - All Quiet on the Western Front/James Friend

  • Best Hair and Make-up - The Whale 

  • Best Costume Design - Ruth Carter - Black Panther Wakanda Forever 

  • Best Documentary Short Film - The Elephant Whisperers 

  • Best Animated Short Film - The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse 

  • Production Design - All Quiet on the Western Front 

  • Best Original Score - All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Visual Effects - Avatar: The Way of Water

  • Best Adapted Screenplay - Women Talking

  • Best Sound - Top Gun: Maverick

  • Best Original Song - M M Keeravani and Chandrabose - Naatu Naatu

  • Film Editing - Paul Rogers - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Everything Everywhere All at Once wins big at the Oscars
Charlie Mackesy one of several English and Irish winners at this year's Oscars