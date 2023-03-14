Foreign tourists will be allowed to visit China for the first time in three years, as it resumes issuing all visas on Wednesday.

China is one of the last major countries to reopen its borders to tourists after shutting them during the pandemic.

The announcement on Tuesday came after it declared a “decisive victory” over Covid-19 in February and the move will be a big boost to the country's tourism and economy.

Visa-free entry also will resume at holiday destinations such as Hainan Island, as well as for cruise ships entering Shanghai that had no visa requirements before the pandemic.

Foreigners with visas issued before March 28, 2020 - that are still valid - will be allowed to enter China.

Visa-free entry will resume for foreigners entering Guangdong in southern China, from Hong Kong and Macao.

The notice did not specify whether vaccination certificates or negative Covid-19 tests would be required.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters on Tuesday that China had “optimised measures for remote testing of people coming to China from relevant countries".

This means people travelling to the country are still required to take a Covid test - but instead of nucleic acid testing, rapid lateral flow tests will be allowed.

At a daily briefing Mr Wenbin added: “All these have been well implemented, and the epidemic risk is generally controllable.”

The move would “further facilitate the exchange of Chinese and foreign personnel,” according to the notice posted on the websites of numerous Chinese missions and embassies.

China had stuck to a harsh “zero-Covid” strategy, involving sudden lockdowns and daily testing, to try to stop the virus.

The country then abandoned most of the policy in December, amid growing opposition.

The relaxation of visa rules follows China allowing Chinese travel agents to restart holidays abroad in the form of group tours to one of 20 countries - and the results of this have been positive, said Mr Wenbin. He also said an overall improvement in pandemic conditions allowed them to relax the rules.

Mr Wenbin added: “China will continue to make better arrangements for the safe, healthy and orderly movement of Chinese and foreign personnel on the basis of scientific assessments and in light of the situation.

“We also hope that all parties will join China in creating favourable conditions for cross-border exchanges."