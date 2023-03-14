Play Brightcove video

ITV News' political correspondent Libby Wiener reports from outside Parliament

The Chancellor will promise to provide 30 hours of childcare a week to parents of one and two-year-olds in Wednesday's Budget.

Jeremy Hunt will unveil his financial plans for the coming year as the country battles a cost-of-living crisis and a stalling economy.

The childcare plan would provide an extra 30 hours a week to parents of one and two-year-olds, and increase funding for the existing programme of free childcare for three-year-olds, as was first reported by the Guardian.

The surprise announcement of a £4 billion expansion of free childcare for one and two-year-olds in England will come as part of a wider drive to help people into work and boost growth.

The Chancellor is said to also be planning to increase the hourly rate paid to childcare providers by the government to deliver their existing 30 hours weekly entitlement, a key demand from the sector and some Conservative MPs.

Mr Hunt's fiscal package comes in the wake of the autumn statement last November, which saw the Chancellor hike taxes as he and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sought to restore UK financial credibility after Liz Truss’ short-lived premiership.

With the UK narrowly avoiding a recession since and the latest economic figures giving reason for optimism, the Chancellor is expected to focus his Budget on growth measures as he seeks to reignite the economy and encourage people back to the workforce after the Covid-19 pandemic.

