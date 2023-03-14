Lindsay Lohan announces she is pregnant with first child

Lindsay Lohan has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The Hollywood actress shared the news on social media, saying she is "very excited for our new family member to arrive".

Lohan, 36, and her husband Bader Shammas announced the news to her 12.4 million followers on Instagram.

Alongside a photo of a white baby onesie that reads "coming soon", Lohan wrote: "We are blessed and excited!" and tagged her husband in the post.

Lohan’s breakout role came in the 1998 film The Parent Trap, in which she played estranged twin sisters Hallie Parker and Annie James.

It was a critical success and helped launch Lohan’s acting career.

She is also known for a variety of classic noughties films including Mean Girls, Freaky Friday and Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen.

