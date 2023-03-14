Pensions overhaul: What potential changes could mean for you

By Lewis Denison, ITV News Westminster Producer

Reforms to the UK pension system are expected to be announced by the chancellor in the Spring Budget, with the government hoping to incentivise people back to work.

The UK economy has flatlined in recent months and one of the biggest barriers to growth is said to be "economic inactivity" - that is working age people not in employment who have not been seeking work within the last four weeks.

Thousands of people decided to stop working following the coronavirus, slowing an already stalled economy.

Jeremy Hunt wants to boost employment numbers by reversing the trend of people taking an early retirement with changes to pension allowances.

What are the pension lifetime allowance and annual pension allowance?

It's been reported Mr Hunt will seek to bring people out of early retirement by increasing allowances for private pensions.

The pension lifetime allowance (LTA) is the amount of money a person can accumulate over their lifetime without paying additional tax.

Under the current allowance limit, which was due to last until 2026, people would begin paying additional tax after saving £1,073,100.

Mr Hunt is reportedly planning to hike the limit up to £1.8 million.

The annual pension allowance is the amount of money someone can pay into their pension pot over a year without having to pay a penalty.

The current allowance is set at £40,000, however Mr Hunt is expected to increase this.

Both allowances only apply to private, not state pensions.

What does this mean for you?

Under current rules you can save £1,073,100 into your pension pot without paying any tax on it.

Anyone who saves more than that will be required to pay tax when they withdraw the additional amount.

If you take it as a lump sum, you would be required to pay 55% on those additional savings.

If you get it any other way, for example pension payments or cash withdrawals, you will have to pay 25% on the additional savings.

The change to lifetime allowances, if as reported, will allow pensioners to get an additional £726,900 without paying tax.

It has been reported, however, that the age at which someone can access their private pension, currently 55, could be raised to 60 as part of the change - meaning an extra five years working for some people.

Is it enough to boost the economy?

Chancellor Hunt hopes by making the change he can encourage people out of early retirement with the carrot that they could boost their pension by hundreds of thousands.

But Paul Johnson, Director of the Institute of Fiscal Studies, told i news he “can’t imagine [these changes] will be massively effective at reversing the trend”.

He said he's unaware of any evidence which suggests this is a "big issue other than for a small number of highly-paid doctors and a few other people in the public sector.”

And Gianpaolo Mantini, chartered financial planner and partner at wealth management firm Saltus, said it should not be forgotten that LTA has been frozen for a decade and if it had followed inflation it would be more than £1 million higher than it currently is.

He told ITV News the current allowance is "dampening economic growth and reducing the level of skilled workers in the UK - particularly in the NHS", having been reduced by 40% since 2011/12.

"We have had considerable inflationary pressures over this period and, had the LTA simply tracked inflation, it would now stand at just over £2.4 million - so ideally the Chancellor would increase it to match inflation, or better still, remove it altogether."

But, he said, the change will be an "extremely welcome move and will remove a barrier to pension saving for millions of people".

What are the issues with the current system?

As Mr Johnson and Mr Mantini said, some of the main groups thought to be taking early retirement over their pension lifetime allowance are senior doctors and consultants, who have been leaving the NHS.

The British Medical Association (BMA) has called the current LTA rate “punitive” and argued it has encouraged doctors to leave the profession.

On its website, the BMA said: “High contribution rates, significant pay erosion, and a punitive pension taxation system have resulted not only in an exceedingly high cost of scheme membership for senior doctors, but also in them receiving reduced pension benefits.

“This has resulted in large numbers of doctors retiring early or reducing their hours.”

Mr Martini said the changes to LTAs "should help resolve one of the key problems within the NHS; the fact that senior doctors, consultants and nurses have been leaving in droves as the annual allowance and LTA burdened them with large tax bills."

In January, former pensions minister Baroness Altmann lobbied ministers to change “illogical” pension rules to help ease a workforce crisis in the NHS.

During a House of Lords debate, the Conservative peer said “even middle earners” were finding that their “supposedly tax-free pension contributions” were “causing them to receive huge tax demands that can even exceed the extra earnings”.

She said it meant that some doctors were “effectively paying to work for the NHS” and that the current system was “incentivising people not to work”.