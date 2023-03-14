Time and date set for Boris Johnson grilling at Partygate inquiry

A time and date has been set for Boris Johnson's televised grilling on Partygate, the Privileges Committee has confirmed.

The former prime minister will be questioned by MPs at 2pm on Wednesday, March 22, with the Committee set to decide whether he knowingly misled the Commons with his denials over Covid rule-breaking in Downing Street.

Mr Johnson's political future is in the Committee's hands - if it decides he did mislead Parliament he could be suspended.

If he's suspended for more than 10 days, voters in his constituency could trigger a by-election.

What did Boris Johnson really know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our sources, in their own words, listen to the definitive behind-closed-doors story of one of the biggest scandals of our era...

Mr Johnson, who was fined by police for flouting coronavirus rules, repeatedly insisted to Parliament that he was unaware of any rule-breaking in his government.

It was eventually proven that laws were broken on numerous occasions, with police issuing dozens of coronavirus fines - but it is Mr Johnson's claim he was unaware of the rule breaking which is in question.

In a preliminary report, the Committee said it would have been “obvious” to him that Covid rules were being broken in Downing Street.

“The evidence strongly suggests that breaches of guidance would have been obvious to Mr Johnson at the time he was at the gatherings,” it reads.New evidence of rule-breaking, not previously seen, was released in the 24-page report, including new images which show him at various gatherings.

This photo shows a gathering on Downing Street on January 14 2021.

But the former PM gave an interview following the report's publication, denying it had any evidence to suggest he was aware laws were being broken and says he expects to be cleared.

Mr Johnson said: “It is clear from this report that I have not committed any contempt of Parliament. It is also clear that what I have been saying about this matter from the beginning has been vindicated.

“That is because there is no evidence in the report that I knowingly or recklessly misled parliament, or that I failed to update parliament in a timely manner.

“Nor is there any evidence in the report that I was aware that any events taking place in No 10 or the Cabinet Office were in breach of the rules or the guidance.”

The committee will publish its findings and make a recommendation on any punishment, but it will ultimately fall to the full House of Commons to decide whether to approve any decision over Mr Johnson's fate.

Rishi Sunak has committed to giving Tory MPs the freedom to determine Mr Johnson's fate with their conscience.

Speaking to ITV News during a visit to San Diego, Mr Sunak insisted he would not try to exert influence over Conservatives on the committee not to impose a large punishment.

"That wouldn't be right," Mr Sunak said.

And asked if he was concerned that a suspension of more than 10 days could trigger a by-election, Mr Sunak added: "This is a matter for Parliament, for the House.

"It's not right for the government to get involved."