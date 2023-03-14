The rate of UK unemployment has remained unchanged, the latest figures show, but there are there are further signs of cracks in the jobs market with a fall in vacancies and an increase in redundancies.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of unemployment stood at 3.7% in the three months to January, unchanged from the previous three months.

There was a 51,000 drop in the number of job vacancies to 1.2 million, while the redundancy rate edged higher.

Data also revealed that a record number of people were completely out of the jobs market due to long-term sickness.

In January, there were 220,000 days lost to strike action in January, down from 822,000 in December, with schools the hardest hit.

Pay also remained under pressure despite declining inflation and a 6.5% in increase in regular wages, excluding bonuses, though this was slower than the 6.7% rise in the previous three months.

With Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation taken into account, real regular pay fell by 3.5%.

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the Office for National Statistics, said: “Recent trends have continued, with a slight rise in employment, especially among part-timers.

“Detailed figures from our business surveys also show record numbers of jobs in several sectors, including law and accountancy firms, health, and pubs and restaurants."

He said the number of people who are not working not looking for a job fell, which was driven by a drop in young people.

“However, a record number of people were completely outside the labour market due to long-term sickness," he added.

“Although the inflation rate has come down a little, it’s still outstripping earnings growth, meaning real pay continues to fall.”

He added: “The number of working days lost to strikes fell in January from the very high level seen in December. Nevertheless, many days were still lost, with education the most affected sector.”

Labour’s Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: “The Tories’ abject failure to support people back to work means there are 234,000 fewer people in employment than before the pandemic.

“While other major economies have bounced back, Britain is languishing under the Tories – and families are paying the price."