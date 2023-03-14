Videos of dizzy apes could give clues on why humans like to drink

Great apes spin on the spot to make themselves dizzy in order to amuse themselves, a new study has suggested.

Researchers looking at videos of gorillas, chimpanzees, bonobos and orangutans, concluded the apes were doing it to manipulate their moods and perception.

The study said this could give insight into why every human culture has developed some way of evading reality.

This could be through alcohol, special rituals, practices or ceremonies, or even deliberately making ourselves dizzy.

Dr Adriano Lameira, associate professor of psychology at the University of Warwick, who co-led the study, said: "This human trait of seeking altered states is so universal, historically and culturally, that it raises the intriguing possibility that this is something that has been potentially inherited from our evolutionary ancestors.

Gorillas are the largest great ape. Credit: PA

"If this was indeed the case, it would carry huge consequences on how we think about modern human cognition capacities and emotional needs."

By analysing 40 videos, the researchers found the primates span 5.5 times per episode, with an average of one rotation every 1.5 seconds.

They were even faster when using ropes to assist themselves and could match the speed a human is able to spin.

They found a normal human would find it difficult to spin as much as an ape does on a rope without feeling very dizzy.

Dr Marcus Perlman, another co-author of the study said: "This would indicate that the primates deliberately keep spinning, despite starting to feel the effects of dizziness, until they are unable to keep their balance any longer."Dr Lameira added: "Spinning alters our state of consciousness, it messes up with our body-mind responsiveness and coordination, which make us feel sick, lightheaded, and even elated as in the case of children playing in merry-go-rounds, spinner-wheels and carousels."

Researchers watched 40 videos of apes spinning around. Credit: AP

"If all great apes seek dizziness, then our ancestors are also highly likely to have done so.

"We asked ourselves what role these behaviours play when it comes to the origins of the human mind.

"The apes were doing this purposefully, almost as if they were dancing - a known mechanism in humans that universally facilitates mood regulation, social bonding and heightens the senses and is based on rotation movements.

"The parallel between what the apes were doing and what humans do was beyond coincidental."

The study was published in the Primates journal.

