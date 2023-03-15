By Talia Shadwell, ITV News content producer

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has unveiled a "back to work" Budget he claims will stimulate economic growth.

The government's headline announcements today include reports of a major expansion of free childcare, keeping the energy price cap, and widely expected pensions and benefits overhauls.

The Conservatives hope Mr Hunt's Spring Budget measures will smooth the path to employment for the 'economically inactive' - targeting over-50s, long-term sick and disabled people, and benefits claimants.

Thousands of striking workers calling for better pay and conditions formed the backdrop to Mr Hunt's announcement on Wednesday, as the government faces pressure to soothe the pain of the soaring cost of living, and tame rising inflation and energy bills.

So, now Mr Hunt is unwrapping his Budget, what does it hold in store for you?

Here are all the latest Budget details and reactions on this story, which will be continually updated throughout Budget Day:

Many have struggled with energy bills. Credit: PA

Energy price cap stays

The Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) which limits a typical household's annual energy bill to £2,500, will be extended for another three months.

It had been due to increase to £3,000 in April to reduce the burden on state finances, but will now remain in place until the end of June.

However, consumers still face having to find an extra £67 a month to pay their energy bills from April when the government’s separate Energy Bill Support Scheme – which has seen all households receive six monthly payments of £66 or £67 direct to their energy accounts – comes to an end.

The government has also pledged to end the extra costs shouldered by households on prepayment meters, saying they should pay no more than those paying by direct debits.

Labour’s shadow climate secretary Ed Miliband criticised the Chancellor for failing to announce a windfall tax to make oil and gas companies “pay their fair share.”

Demonstrators take part in the March of the Mummies national protest in central London. Credit: PA

Free childcare expanded

The government will reportedly expand 30 hours of funded childcare to cover one and two-year-olds as well as three and four-year-olds.

The government had faced building pressure to tackle childcare costs so high campaigners have said were forcing parents to leave their jobs.

The scale of the childcare bill prompted nationwide protests late last year, with parents taking to the streets in March of the Mummies demonstrations to call for a better deal.

Jeremy Hunt leaves 11 Downing Street with his ministerial red box Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Benefits overhauled

The Chancellor launched a new voluntary scheme he said will help disabled people search for work without fear of losing access to benefits.

Mr Hunt said the scheme, called Universal Support, will provide up to £4,000 for people living with disabilities every year to help them find appropriate jobs.

He said the scheme is expected to be taken up by around 50,000 people.

The Chancellor confirmed the Work Capability Assessment will be abolished, and the government will begin separating benefit entitlement from an individual’s ability to work.

Fuel duty is a tax imposed on the sale of fuel. Credit: PA

No fuel duty increase

The chancellor plans to spend £6 billion on maintaining the 5p fuel duty cut.

Mr Hunt said: “Because inflation remains high, I have decided now is not the right time to uprate fuel duty with inflation or increase the duty.

“So here’s what I am going to do: for a further 12 months I’m going to maintain the 5p cut and I’m going to freeze fuel duty too. That saves the average driver £100 next year and around £200 since the 5p cut was introduced.”The government had faced pressure to help motorists and heavy vehicle industries avoid paying more to get behind the wheel.

However environmental campaigners wanted the government to go ahead with the uplift, to drive down demand for fossil fuels and meet Net Zero targets.

Pension limits changedThe government is expected to overhaul pensions limits.

It has been reported Mr Hunt hopes to entice people out of choosing early retirement by increasing lifetime allowances for private pensions.

The lifetime limit means until 2026, savers must begin paying additional tax after their pension savings hit £1,073,100. Mr Hunt is expected to increase that ceiling to £1.8 million.

He is also expected to increase the annual amount workers can pay into their pension pot without incurring a penalty, from the current limit of £40,000.

Despite the energy price cap, which was introduced by the government late last year, operators are struggling to keep pools afloat. Credit: PA

Swimming pools boosted

Mr Hunt said he would provide a £63 million fund to “keep our public leisure centres and pools afloat.”

Facilities have faced eyewatering energy costs to maintain facilities, and campaigners had warned the closure of public swimming pools would impact public health.

The chancellor also confirmed £100 million will be given to support thousands of charities and community organisations.

Pubs are under pressure from rising prices. Credit: PA

Help for pubs

A “Brexit pubs guarantee” will see the duty on draught products in pubs up to 11p lower than the duty in supermarkets from August 1, Mr Hunt has announced.

Mr Hunt said it was not possible to increase the "generosity" of Draught Relief, when the UK remained in the EU.

“British ale may be warm, but the duty on a pint is frozen,” he said.

The Chancellor also said the government would increase tobacco duty.

Office workers and commuters walking through Canary Wharf Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

New investment zones

The Chancellor announced 12 new investment zones, which he labelled “12 potential Canary Wharfs,” suggesting they could compare to London's key financial centre.

He named nine areas in England the government had identified as having the investment centre potential, including the: West Midlands, Greater Manchester, the North East, South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, East Midlands, Teesside and, once again, Liverpool.

Mr Hunt said there will also be at least one investment centre in each of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Veterans will also be catered for in the Budget Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Support for veterans

Mr Hunt said the Government will provide a more than £30 million package to increase the capacity of the Office for Veterans’ Affairs.

The Chancellor said this will go toward supporting veterans with injuries returning from their service, and increasing the availability of veteran housing.

Potholes can cause damaged shock absorbers, broken suspension springs and distorted wheels

'Levelling up' - and filling potholes

The Chancellor announced a series of levelling-up and local transport-related funding pots.

The government plans to invest more than £200 million in local regeneration projects across England, a further £161m for regeneration projects in Mayoral Combined Authorities and the Greater London Authority, and £400m for new Levelling Up Partnerships in areas including Redcar and Cleveland, Blackburn, Oldham, Rochdale, Mansfield, South Tyneside, and Bassetlaw.

He also announced a second round of City Region Sustainable Transport Settlements, allocating £8.8 billion over the next five-year funding period.

Mr Hunt also said the £500m already allocated for local authorities to tackle potholes would be increased by a further £200m next year.

