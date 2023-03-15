Watch ITV's special live Budget programme

Words by Lewis Denison, ITV News Westminster Producer

Free childcare and pensions reforms, part of the chancellor's drive to get people back to work, have been announced in the Spring Budget, alongside more energy support for 2023.

Jeremy Hunt said his raft of financial changes will make the UK "one of the most prosperous in the world" while also "harnessing British ingenuity to make us a science and tech superpower".

Opening his Budget statement, Mr Hunt said the UK economy was "proving the doubters wrong" and with “stability and sound money” Britain will avoid a technical recession this year.

It means he's been able to keep the energy price cap down to £2,500 rather than allow it to rise to £3,000.

He said this measure "will save the average family a further £160 on top of the energy support measures already announced".

Inflation

Inflation, which is hitting struggling households hard during the cost-of-living crisis, is expected to plummet from 10.7% last year to 2.9% by the end of the year, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility.

"Inflation destroys the value of hard-earned pay, deters investment and foments industrial strife," Mr Hunt said, adding that he "remains steadfast" in the government's bid to bring it back down to the 2% target.

Beer and fuel duty changes

He's introduced a "Brexit pubs guarantee" which will see duty on draught products in pubs 11p lower than in supermarkets from August, and frozen fuel duty for the next year.

"British ale may be warm, but the duty on a pint is frozen," he told MPs.

And on fuel duty, he said his move to maintain the 5p cut and freeze fuel duty will save the "average driver £100 next year and around #200 since the 5p cut was introduced."

But the director of the Institute of Fiscal Studies said these commitments leave questions hanging over claims the government could not afford to pay striking public sector workers more.

He said: "Recall that the government has spent months saying it can't find any money to prevent nurses and teachers getting very big pay cuts. He just found £6 billion to cut fuel duties. That's a choice."

Support for businesses

In a bid to help businesses, Mr Hunt said he would introduce a three-year policy of "full expensing" for businesses will mean every pound a company invests in IT equipment, plant or machinery can be deducted "in full and immediately" from taxable profits.

He said that move would be worth £9 billion a year.

Mr Hunt also said he wants to help businesses in the life science and creative industry sectors, by allowing them to claim a credit worth £27 for every £100 they spend on research and development.

Jeremy Hunt bids for growth

The chancellor is hoping to boost growth after a period of stagnation in the UK economy, which began with the 2008 financial crash and made worse by Brexit and coronavirus.

Thousands of people left the workforce after the pandemic, particularly younger parents and those taking early retirement, but changes to childcare and pensions are designed to bring them back.

Mr Hunt said his Budget is "not just growth from emerging out of a downturn" but to boost the economy in order to pay for improvements to the NHS and schools.

In a nutshell, the chancellor claimed his Budget will remove obstacles to businesses investing, tackle labour shortages and break down barriers which prevent people working.

His opposite number, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves, said Labour would also be focusing on growth after "13 years of economic mismanagement and sticking plaster politics leaving us lagging behind".

But she said her plan to create jobs and boost productivity growth would focus on "every part of our country, so everyone, not just a few feel better off".

Energy price guarantee

The Budget announcement which affects the most people is a commitment to extend the energy price guarantee from April to June.

Jeremy Hunt says his budget will lead to a prosperous UK. Credit: PA

It means average household energy bills will be capped at £2,500 for another three months, rather than increase to £3,000 in April as had been expected.

“High energy bills are one of the biggest worries for families, which is why we’re maintaining the energy price guarantee at its current level," Mr Hunt said. “With energy bills set to fall from July onwards, this temporary change will bridge the gap and ease the pressure on families, while also helping to lower inflation too.”

Free childcare extension

Parents of one and two year olds will get 30 hours of free childcare a week, in order to encourage them back to work.

Previously there has been no support for parents after their period of parental leave ends following birth, until free nursery hours are offered for three and four-year-olds.

That lack of support has been blamed for young parents choosing not to work, rather than forking out for expensive childcare.

But there could be some changes to benefits to help pay for this.

Pensions reform

Mr Hunt wants to reverse a growing trend of high earners taking early retirement by increasing the amount they can save in their pension pot without paying tax.

Currently people can save £1,073,100 without paying tax but that will rise to £1,800,000 - allowing them an extra £726,900 tax-free.

The change is designed in particular to bring encourage senior doctors and consultants to remain in the NHS and to bring back those who have left.

Benefits changes and further support

Mr Hunt also wants over 50s, those on benefits, and those with long term health conditions to get back to work.

There'll be additional support for people with disabilities, while some people on Universal Credit will be forced to work more or engage with government employment coaches.

When delivering the Budget Mr Hunt said that a previous commitment to uprate benefits in line with inflation is part of a £94bn support package but the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies described that as was "rather odd".

Paul Johnson tweeted: "It doesn't even maintain real value of benefits and (should) happen automatically.

"Inflation projected to be down to 2.9% by end of this year. That would be good news.

"It is not true, though, that giving public sector workers a bit more would significantly raise inflation."

What did Boris Johnson really know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our sources, in their own words, listen to the definitive behind-closed-doors story of one of the biggest scandals of our era...