Protests have spread across Pakistan as police attempt to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan after he failed to appear in court on graft charges.

Police have besieged the 70-year-old opposition leader's house in Lahore since Tuesday, but have faced opposition from his supporters.

For two days, police and protestors have clashed with bricks and rocks being thrown, while police officers responded with the use of tear gas, water cannons and armoured vehicles in an attempt to control the demonstrations.

Violence was also reported between Khan's supporters and police in other major cities, including Karachi, Islamabad, the garrison city of Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta and elsewhere in Pakistan.

The government has sent additional police to tackle the situation in Lahore's upscale area of Zaman Park, where Khan lives.

Early on Wednesday, Khan emerged from his house to meet with his supporters, who had faced tear gas and police batons through the night to save him from arrest.

He said he was ready to travel to Islamabad on March 18 under his arrest warrant, but police did not accept the offer.

The confrontation outside continued and later, Khan posed for cameras seated at a long table, showing off piles of spent tear gas shells he said had been collected from around his home.

“What crime did I commit that my house has been attacked like this,” he tweeted.

Fawad Chaudhry, a senior party official from Khan’s party claimed that hundreds of Khan’s supporters were injured so far.

At the Islamabad High Court, Khan's lawyer, Khawaja Haris, and his team petitioned for the suspension of the arrest warrant for the former premier.

The court was expected to issue a ruling about the suspension later on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, about a dozen police and some 35 of Khan's supporters were reported injured as tear gas shells and pieces of bricks littered the pavement as his followers fought back with batons they had brought to resist police.

The Punjab provincial government in a statement said more than 100 police officers were injured in clashes with Khan’s supporters.

They denied Khan's allegation that officers were using live ammunition.

A riot police officer fires tear gas to disperse supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan during clashes, in Lahore. Credit: AP

Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April, was ordered to appear before a judge in Islamabad on Friday to answer charges of illegally selling state gifts he had received during his term as premier and concealing his assets.

The former premier has avoided appearances before the court since November, when he was wounded in a gun attack at a protest rally in eastern Punjab province, claiming he was not medically fit to travel from Lahore to Islamabad to face indictment.

Last week, he went to Islamabad to appear before three courts, but he failed to appear before the fourth court to face indictment in the graft case, which is a legal process for starting his trial.

Khan has claimed that the string of cases against him, which includes terrorism charges, are a plot by the government of his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, to discredit the former cricket star turned Islamist politician.

From his home, Khan urged his followers on Tuesday to fight on even if he is arrested. “They think this nation will fall asleep when Imran Khan is jailed,” he wrote on Twitter. “You need to prove them wrong.”

On Wednesday, he tweeted that there was a plot “to abduct and assassinate” him.

In Pakistan’s turbulent political history, at least seven former prime minister have been arrested in various cases and tried by courts since this South Asian country was created in 1947 after gaining independence from British colonial rule.

Former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who was hanged by the military government in 1979 after his ouster in a coup.

His daughter, Benazir Bhutto, served twice as prime minister twice and was assassinated during an election rally in 2007 in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan’s longest-serving premier and the brother of current prime minister, was in office from 1990 to 1993 and from 1997 to 1999, when was ousted in a military coup by General Pervez Musharraf.

He returned as premier in 2013 but was ousted by the country’s Supreme Court in 2017. He was later arrested, tried and convicted in a corruption case, although he has always denied the charges and today lives in exile in Britain.

