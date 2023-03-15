Naples police have clashed with Eintracht Frankfurt fans ahead of their Champions League match against Napoli.

Car windows were broken and fans hurled flares, chairs and other objects as bystanders took shelter in bars and restaurants.

A police car and other vehicles were set alight.

Police in riot gear eventually managed to calm the situation, shepherding the fans onto buses to take them to their hotels.

Napoli won the match 3-0.

Police were eventually able to get control of the situation. Credit: AP

Further clashes were avoided as the police diverted hardcore Napoli fans who were attempting to clash with the Germans.

Some Napoli fans did throw stones at the buses escorting the Eintracht Frankfurt fans away.

The mayor of Naples, Gaetano Manfredi said: "I’m monitoring what has happened on our streets. An unacceptable climate of guerrilla warfare.

"My thanks go to the police forces who acted to guarantee the safety of the citizens. I appeal to Neapolitans, be responsible."

Fans started fires in the centre of Naples. Credit: AP

Police had been on high alert in the Italian city - around 800 officers had been deployed - as more than 600 fans arrived from Germany despite Frankfurt forgoing its allocation of tickets for the round-of-16 match.

Frankfurt declined to take its allocation in protest to Italian officials banning any fans who are residents of Frankfurt from buying tickets, following unrest between supporters during the first leg in Germany.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know