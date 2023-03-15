By Daniel Boal, ITV News Multimedia Producer

Almost 70 Botulism cases have been traced back to weight loss Botox injections from a private hospital in Izmir, Turkey.

Botulism is a rare but serious illness caused by a toxin that attacks the body's nerves and causes difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis, and even death.

Those affected by the condition have had symptoms ranging from mild to severe, and among the 67 cases that have been detected, a number have been hospitalised, with some even needing to be admitted to intensive care units.

The discovery of the cases has prompted European health officials to warn away medical tourists due to Botox weight loss procedures carrying "a significant risk of developing botulism."

Investigations being led by Turkish authorities have discovered that the Botox products used in treatments were not approved for treating obesity.

What is Botulism

Botulism is a rare but life-threatening condition caused by toxins produced by Clostridium botulinum bacteria, according to the NHS.

These toxins attack the nervous system and can cause paralysis.

Most people will make a full recovery with treatment, but the paralysis can spread to the muscles that control breathing if it is not treated quickly. This is fatal in around 5-10% of cases.

Symptoms include:

drooping eyelids

blurred or double vision

facial muscle weakness

difficulty swallowing (dysphagia)

slurred speech

breathing difficulties

Officials at the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) are asking that individuals who have travelled to Istanbul and Izmir for Botox treatments between February 22 and March 1 to seek medical advice if they are suffering from any Botulism symptoms.

Health officials are currently unsure whether the cases have originated from a therapeutic or procedural issue in the involved hospitals, or whether there is a problem with the product administered.

