See how much your region gets as extra £200m is allocated to tackling potholes
Jeremy Hunt announced an extra £200 million per year will be allocated to tackling the "curse of potholes" as he laid out the government's Budget for the coming year.
The extra cash will be added to the current potholes fund, which is £500 million per year.
Speaking to the Commons, the Chancellor said: "Following a wet then cold winter, I received particularly strong representations from my honourable friend from North Devon, South West Devon and Newton Abbott, as well as Councillor Peter Martin from my own constituency about the curse of potholes.
"The spending review allocated £500 million every year to the potholes fund but today I've decided to increase that fund by a further £200 million to help local communities tackle this problem."
Some regions will receive private finance initiatives (PFIs) rather than the government funding referenced by the Chancellor.
A PFI is a way for the public sector to finance big public-works projects through the private sector, to take the burden off the government, who will repay private firms over a long term.
Here's how much each region is allocated:
Cambridgeshire and Peterborough - £4,100,000
Greater Manchester - £6,210,400 - This covers Bolton, Bury, Manchester, Oldham, Rochdale, Salford Stockport, Tameside, Trafford and Wigan
Liverpool City Region - £3,754,400 - This covers Halton, Knowsley, Liverpool, Sefton, St Helens and Wirral
Sheffield City Region - £2,789,600
Tees Valley - £2,096,800 - This covers Darlington, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Redcar and Cleveland and Stockton-on-Tees
West Midlands - £3,617,200 - This covers Coventry, Dudley, Sandwell, Solihull, Walsall and Wolverhampton
West of England - £2,828,400 - This covers Bristol and South Gloucestershire
West Yorkshire- £6,484,800 -This covers Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees, Leeds and Wakefield
Birmingham City Council, Sheffield City Council, and the Isle of Wight Council have Private Finance Initiatives (PFIs) rather than grant funding.
Bedford - £662,800
Blackburn with Darwen - £428,000
Blackpool - £266,800
Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole - £850,800
Bracknell Forest - £377,600
Brighton and Hove - £582,000
Buckinghamshire - £2,330,800
Central Bedfordshire - £989,200
Cheshire East - £2,319,600
Cheshire West and Chester - £1,765,200
Cornwall - £5,035,600
County Durham - £2,638,400
Cumberland - £3,005,600
Derby - £491,600
Derbyshire - £4,213,200
Devon - £9,390,800
Dorset - £2,914,000
East Riding of Yorkshire - £2,452,000
East Sussex - 2,360,000
Essex - £5,455,200
Gateshead - £608,000
Gloucestershire - £3,958,400
Hampshire - £5,954,400
Herefordshire - £2,558,000
Hertfordshire - £3,952,000
Isle of Wight is covered by a Private Finance Initiative
Isles of Scilly - £0
Kent - £6,054,800
Kingston upon Hull - £499,600
Lancashire - £5,122,000
Leicester - £580,000
Leicestershire - £3,156,400
Lincolnshire- £6,884,000
Luton - £303,600
Medway - £564,800
Milton Keynes - £1,137,200
Newcastle upon Tyne - £602,400
Norfolk - £6,356,800
North East Lincolnshire - 442,800
North Lincolnshire - £1,021,200
North Northamptonshire - £1,494,000
North Somerset - £890,800
North Tyneside - £501,200
North Yorkshire - £6,581,600
Northumberland - £3,872,000
Nottingham - £491,600
Nottinghamshire - £3,312,000
Oxfordshire - £3,706,000
Plymouth - £516,000
Portsmouth - £317,600
Reading - £326,800
Rutland - £423,200
Sheffield and South Yorkshire CA* is covered by Private Finance Initiative
Shropshire UA - £3,662,000
Slough UA - £200,800
Somerset -£4,997,600
South Tyneside - £343,600
Southampton - £378,400
Southend-on-Sea - £309,200
Staffordshire- £4,456,400
Stoke-on-Trent - £528,400
Suffolk - £4,842,400
Sunderland - £734,000
Surrey - £3,710,000
Swindon UA - £621,600
Telford and Wrekin UA -£766,400
Thurrock UA - £442,400
Torbay UA - £323,600
Warrington UA - £709,200
Warwickshire- £2,874,800
West Berkshire UA- £957,600
West Northamptonshire - £1,896,800
West Sussex - £3,046,400
Westmorland and Furness- £3,005,600
Wiltshire - £3,684,800
Windsor and Maidenhead - £483,600
Wokingham - £589,200
Worcestershire - £3,331,200
York - £504,000
