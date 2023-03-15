See how much your region gets as extra £200m is allocated to tackling potholes

Jeremy Hunt announced an extra £200 million per year will be allocated to tackling the "curse of potholes" as he laid out the government's Budget for the coming year.

The extra cash will be added to the current potholes fund, which is £500 million per year.

Speaking to the Commons, the Chancellor said: "Following a wet then cold winter, I received particularly strong representations from my honourable friend from North Devon, South West Devon and Newton Abbott, as well as Councillor Peter Martin from my own constituency about the curse of potholes.

"The spending review allocated £500 million every year to the potholes fund but today I've decided to increase that fund by a further £200 million to help local communities tackle this problem."

Some regions will receive private finance initiatives (PFIs) rather than the government funding referenced by the Chancellor.

A PFI is a way for the public sector to finance big public-works projects through the private sector, to take the burden off the government, who will repay private firms over a long term.

Here's how much each region is allocated:

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough - £4,100,000

Greater Manchester - £6,210,400 - This covers Bolton, Bury, Manchester, Oldham, Rochdale, Salford Stockport, Tameside, Trafford and Wigan

Liverpool City Region - £3,754,400 - This covers Halton, Knowsley, Liverpool, Sefton, St Helens and Wirral

Sheffield City Region - £2,789,600

Tees Valley - £2,096,800 - This covers Darlington, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Redcar and Cleveland and Stockton-on-Tees

West Midlands - £3,617,200 - This covers Coventry, Dudley, Sandwell, Solihull, Walsall and Wolverhampton

West of England - £2,828,400 - This covers Bristol and South Gloucestershire

West Yorkshire- £6,484,800 -This covers Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees, Leeds and Wakefield

Birmingham City Council, Sheffield City Council, and the Isle of Wight Council have Private Finance Initiatives (PFIs) rather than grant funding.

Bedford - £662,800

Blackburn with Darwen - £428,000

Blackpool - £266,800

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole - £850,800

Bracknell Forest - £377,600

Brighton and Hove - £582,000

Buckinghamshire - £2,330,800

Central Bedfordshire - £989,200

Cheshire East - £2,319,600

Cheshire West and Chester - £1,765,200

Cornwall - £5,035,600

County Durham - £2,638,400

Cumberland - £3,005,600

Derby - £491,600

Derbyshire - £4,213,200

Devon - £9,390,800

Dorset - £2,914,000

East Riding of Yorkshire - £2,452,000

East Sussex - 2,360,000

Essex - £5,455,200

Gateshead - £608,000

Gloucestershire - £3,958,400

Hampshire - £5,954,400

Herefordshire - £2,558,000

Hertfordshire - £3,952,000

Isle of Wight is covered by a Private Finance Initiative

Isles of Scilly - £0

Kent - £6,054,800

Kingston upon Hull - £499,600

Lancashire - £5,122,000

Leicester - £580,000

Leicestershire - £3,156,400

Lincolnshire- £6,884,000

Luton - £303,600

Medway - £564,800

Milton Keynes - £1,137,200

Newcastle upon Tyne - £602,400

Norfolk - £6,356,800

North East Lincolnshire - 442,800

North Lincolnshire - £1,021,200

North Northamptonshire - £1,494,000

North Somerset - £890,800

North Tyneside - £501,200

North Yorkshire - £6,581,600

Northumberland - £3,872,000

Nottingham - £491,600

Nottinghamshire - £3,312,000

Oxfordshire - £3,706,000

Plymouth - £516,000

Portsmouth - £317,600

Reading - £326,800

Rutland - £423,200

Sheffield and South Yorkshire CA* is covered by Private Finance Initiative

Shropshire UA - £3,662,000

Slough UA - £200,800

Somerset -£4,997,600

South Tyneside - £343,600

Southampton - £378,400

Southend-on-Sea - £309,200

Staffordshire- £4,456,400

Stoke-on-Trent - £528,400

Suffolk - £4,842,400

Sunderland - £734,000

Surrey - £3,710,000

Swindon UA - £621,600

Telford and Wrekin UA -£766,400

Thurrock UA - £442,400

Torbay UA - £323,600

Warrington UA - £709,200

Warwickshire- £2,874,800

West Berkshire UA- £957,600

West Northamptonshire - £1,896,800

West Sussex - £3,046,400

Westmorland and Furness- £3,005,600

Wiltshire - £3,684,800

Windsor and Maidenhead - £483,600

Wokingham - £589,200

Worcestershire - £3,331,200

York - £504,000

