Six arrested in Hull after assaulted man dies in hospital

Six people have been arrested in Hull after a man, who was found assaulted, died in hospital.

Humberside Police had been called to a property on Bathurst Street at around 1.20am on Sunday March 12 where they the found the man suffering from injuries.

The man, who has not been identified by police, later died in hospital.

On Tuesday night, police announced they had arrested six people in relation to the man’s death – four on suspicion of murder and a further two people on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All six remain in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Curtis, the senior investigating officer, called it an “isolated incident” and sought to offer reassurance there was no wider risk to people in the community.

“A scene guard remains in place, and there will be a greater police presence in the area whilst we carry out our enquiries. If you have any concerns, please speak to our officers,” he said.

“I know that incidents such as these cause concern and worry for residents in the local community, and I would like to offer reassurance that this was an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to people in the community.”

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact police on 101 and quote log 29 of 12 March.