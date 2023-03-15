Singer and songwriter Bobby Caldwell, best known for his 70s hit What You Won't Do For Love, has died aged 71.

Bobby's wife, Mary Caldwell, announced her husband's death on Twitter on Wednesday, saying he passed away at home.

She said: "I held him tight in my arms as he left us. I am forever heartbroken.

"Thanks to all of you for your many prayers over the years. He had been ‘FLOXED,’ it took his health over the last 6 years and 2 months. Rest with God, my Love."

After growing up in Miami, Caldwell made his name in the 1970s playing as a guitarist for rock singer Little Richard.

He soon made his name as an R&B, soul and jazz singer.

Bobby Caldwell was 71 when he died. Credit: AP

He was popular among African American audiences being one of the few white singers to be successful in the genres usually dominated by black artists.

His most famous song What You Won't Do For Love came out to critical success in 1978.

It has been covered over 100 times since its release, including famously in Tupac's Do for Love.

US outlet TMZ claimed the singer had been struggling for years with walking and it has been reported Caldwell was ill for some time.

