By James Gray, ITV News Multimedia Producer

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has announced that the government will deliver 12 new investment zones in the UK as part of its continued pledge to level up the poorest areas of society.

His announcement was made as he set out in his Spring Statement in what he called the "four pillars of our industrial strategy", which are "enterprise, employment, education and everywhere".

Speaking in the House of Commons he revealed that a successful application for each zone, which he dubbed as "12 potential Canary Wharfs", would need to be made.

If successful, each bid would be entitled to £80 million of support from Downing Street.

But where exactly will the new zones be built and what will an application need to include to be deemed successful?

Where will the new investment zones be built?

The chancellor said the following areas had been identified in England as potential sites:

West Midlands Mayoral Combined Authority

Greater Manchester Mayoral Combined Authority

North East Mayoral Combined Authority

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority

West Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority

East Midlands Mayoral Combined County Authority

Tees Valley Mayoral Combined Authority

Liverpool City Region Mayoral Combined Authority

A further pledge was made to construct at least one site in each of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

The Chancellor hopes they will accelerate research and development in the UK's most promising industries.

What will a successful application need to include?

Mr Hunt said: "To be chosen, each area must identify a location where they can offer a bold and imaginative partnership between local government and a university or research institute in a way that catalyses new innovation clusters.

"If the application is successful they'll have access to £80 million pounds of support for a range of interventions, including skills, infrastructure, tax reliefs and business rates retention."

The government hopes each investment zone will drive growth in one of the UK's key sectors.

These include technology, creative industries, life sciences, advanced manufacturing and the green sector.