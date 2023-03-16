Children injured as classroom collapses into sinkhole in Zimbabwe

Thirteen primary schoolchildren in Zimbabwe have been treated in hospital after a sinkhole opened up underneath their classroom, a local MP said.

On Thursday, Judith Tobaiwa, a representative in the central city of Kwekwe, tweeted pictures of an abandoned classroom at Globe and Phoenix school, where tables and chairs had been swallowed up by a cavity in the ground.

"Its not long ago I recommended immediate action after having visited the school and noticed the signs. Its important for authorities 2 listen," she wrote.

Zimbabwean news outlet ZimLive reported allegations that the sinkhole was a result of miners illegally tunelling under the school in search of gold.

After she had visited the same school eight months ago, Ms Tobaiwa had warned on Facebook: "The mining activities around the school are now putting the lives of our children in danger. Furthermore despite the school being surrounded by mines it is very underdeveloped, who then is benefiting from our gold and other natural resources."

The children hospitalised would likely fall in the range of six to twelve-years-old, as that is the typical age range for primary schools in Zimbabwe.