By Jossie Evans, Digital Journalist

A trans woman said she took her own life after being pressured into returning to Saudi Arabia, where she was forced to de-transition.

Eden Knight scheduled a post on Twitter saying: "If you're reading this, I’ve already killed myself."

A separate post, from an account apparently belonging to her family, seemed to confirm her death - referring to a "young man" with the same legal name as Knight.

The 23-year-old had been living in the US but said her parents had hired "fixers" to coerce her into returning to Saudi Arabia where she was then denied her hormone medication.

The gender expression of trans people is criminalised in Saudi Arabia and, according to Human Dignity Trust, trans people "may also face prosecution for failing to adhere to strict dress codes imposed by Sharia law."

In a post to her 22,000 Twitter followers, Knight recounted efforts by "fixers" she says were sent to the US by her parents.

The 23-year-old had been living in the US. Credit: Twitter

She described being "pampered" before becoming isolated by their efforts, including taking her to therapists, hiding her feminine clothes, and telling her she "looked like a man".

After realising she was "dependent" on the "fixers," Knight said she returned to Saudi Arabia where her family's efforts to de-transition her continued - with access to her hormone treatment denied.

Headlined "final message," Knight's post concluded: "I wanted to be a leader for people like me, but that wasn’t written to happen. I hope that the world gets better for us. I hope our people get old. I hope we get to see our kids grow up to fight for us. I hope for trans rights world wide."

Credit: Twitter

The hashtag #JusticeForEden is being used across Twitter to remember her, while friends and followers have paid tribute to Knight.

One account posted: "Eden was, in all of my interactions with her, an amazing person, who was phenomenally sweet, fun, and caring, who even helped me in my own journey. Her passing will not be in vain."

Another said: "Seeing the news of this genuinely made me freeze for a while. I didn't know Eden personally, I've only followed her for a pretty long time but the fact this happened is heartbreaking.

"The world remains an, at best, cold or, at worst, violently hostile place for trans people."

If any of the issues in this article have affected you or someone you know, there is always help available.