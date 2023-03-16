UK set to drop TikTok on government phones as US warns of nationwide ban

TikTok will be banned on government phones, ministers are expected to announce.

Government minister Oliver Dowden is set to announce the move in the Commons later on Thursday, it is understood.

It comes as the US is threatening a nationwide TikTok ban, unless Chinese owners sell their stakes in the popular social media app.

The US government's Committee on Foreign Investment, part of the Department of the Treasury, made the threat as it called for Beijing-based owners ByteDance Ltd to divest, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

On Wednesday TikTok dismissed the move, saying it would not help protect national security.

Oliver Dowden, Cabinet Office minister, will announce the ban on Thursday, it is understood Credit: PA

Spokesperson Maureen Shanahan said: "If protecting national security is the objective, divestment doesn’t solve the problem: a change in ownership would not impose any new restrictions on data flows or access.

"The best way to address concerns about national security is with the transparent, US-based protection of US user data and systems, with robust third-party monitoring, vetting, and verification, which we are already implementing.”

The Wall Street Journal report cited anonymous “people familiar with the matter". The US Department of the Treasury and the White House’s National Security Council declined to comment.

Late last month, the White House gave all federal agencies 30 days to wipe TikTok off all government devices.

The Office of Management and Budget called the guidance a “critical step forward in addressing the risks presented by the app to sensitive government data.”

Some agencies already have restrictions in place.

The White House already does not allow TikTok on its devices. Congress passed the “No TikTok on Government Devices Act” in December.

The law does allow TikTok use in certain cases, including for national security, law enforcement and research purposes.

Meanwhile, lawmakers in both the House and Senate have been moving forward with legislation that would give the Biden administration more power to clamp down on TikTok.

Republican Mike McCaul, the chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee, has been a vocal critic of the app, saying the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is using it to “manipulate and monitor its users while it gobbles up Americans’ data to be used for their malign activities".

He said: “Anyone with TikTok downloaded on their device has given the CCP a backdoor to all their personal information. It’s a spy balloon into your phone.”

TikTok remains extremely popular and is used by two-thirds of teens in the US.

The social media giant has been dismissive of the ban for federal devices in the US and has noted that it is developing security and data privacy plans as part of the Biden administration’s ongoing national security review.

TikTok was also temporarily banned by the European Commission on phones used by its employees as a cybersecurity measure on Thursday, February 23.

