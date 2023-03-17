Alison Hammond confirmed as the new Great British Bake Off co-host

Alison Hammond has confirmed she will become the new co-host of The Great British Bake Off.

The ITV This Morning presenter will replace comedian Matt Lucas, who announced his departure last year.

On Friday morning, she tweeted: “It’s official!! It’s happening The Great British Bake off!

"Let’s have it – The cake that is so excited @BritishBakeOff @Channel4 @PrueLeith @PaulHollywood @noelfielding11 #GBBO”

She posted a video alongside her tweet, showing her, co-host Noel Fielding and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, made into a cake.

Hammond jokingly interviewed the fondant version of herself, asking if she was excited to be joining the Bake Off.

Speaking as the cake version of herself, she replied: "Well do you know what I'm just absolutely thrilled, I'm meeting the bakers very soon.

"I'm joining the Great British Bake Off, I'm so very excited... I'm so very happy and I can't wait to get started."

The official Twitter account for the show also tweeted to confirm Hammond's new position, saying: "We cannot wait."

Channel 4’s Chief Content Officer, Ian Katz said: “Alison is much loved, effortlessly funny and the owner of the best laugh in Britain.

"She was a huge hit when she appeared on Celebrity Bake Off and we’re thrilled to have her back in the tent.”

Though it will be her presenting debut, as mentioned by Mr Katz, it is not the first time Hammond has appeared in the Bake Off tent.

In March 2020, the Birmingham born star competed against singer James Blunt and presenter Alex Jones in a celebrity Stand Up to Cancer special.

She had hoped to impress the judges with her brownies, but Hollywood said her biscuits look like they had been made by a "five-year-old".According to Hammond's video, it appears filming for the baking competition will be underway soon with the programme airing on Channel 4 later in the year.

