Arrest warrant issued for Vladimir Putin over Ukraine war crimes

The International Criminal Court says it has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes in connection with his alleged involvement in abductions of children from Ukraine.

In a statement, the court said Putin “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”

It also issued a warrant Friday for the arrest for Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation on similar allegations.

More to follow...

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know