Kim Kardashian spotted at Arsenal game with football loving son Saint West

Kim Kardashian made a surprise appearance at an Arsenal match to watch the club take on Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League.

The world-famous reality star and influencer was pictured at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday alongside her son Saint West.

The seven-year-old, whose father is Kanye West, is a fan of the north London club.

In January, Saint was pictured sporting an Arsenal strip at his birthday party, in a post on his mother's Instagram.

Saint West had his head in his hands, as Arsenal lost out to Sporting Lisbon on penalties Credit: Kim Kardashian / Instagram

As part of the pre-match commentary, sports presenter Carrie Brown said: "The other team news that seems to be setting social media alight – yes, Kim Kardashian is here, we can confirm now from the communications officer."

Pictures of Kardashian and Saint, who was wearing an Arsenal shirt with the number 15 for women's captain Katie McCabe, later circulated on social media.

The pair appeared to be enjoying the game, with Kardashian watching and filming Saint celebrate and commiserate goals, which she then posted her Instagram story.

She also shared a picture of pieces of Arsenal merchandise and Prime energy drinks with the caption “send help SOS,” to her 348m followers.

It is believed the Skims business mogul is in London as filming takes place for her new documentary.

Sadly for Gooner Saint, he did not get to watch his team claim a victory, as following a 1-1 draw, Arsenal lost out to Sporting Lisbon on penalties.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know