'The Wire' and 'John Wick' star Lance Reddick dies aged 60

'The Wire' actor Lance Reddick has died at the age of 60, his publicist has confirmed.

Reddick, who also starred in ″Fringe” and the "John Wick” franchise died “suddenly” Friday morning, his publicist Mia Hansen said in a statement, attributing his death to natural causes.

The US actor's death was first reported by celebrity website TMZ.com.

Reddick had long specialised in intense, dramatic roles, which often put him in a suit or a crisp uniform to play tall taciturn and elegant characters of distinction.

He was best known for his role as straight-laced Lieutenant Cedric Daniels on the hit HBO series 'The Wire', where his character was trapped in the messy politics of the Baltimore police department.

“I’m an artist at heart. I feel that I’m very good at what I do. When I went to drama school, I knew I was at least as talented as other students, but because I was a Black man and I wasn’t pretty, I knew I would have to work my butt off to be the best that I would be, and to be noticed,” he told the Los Angeles Times in 2009.

Reddick also starred on the Fox series 'Fringe' as a special agent Phillip Broyles, the smartly dressed Matthew Abaddon on 'Lost' and played hotel concierge Charon in the 'John Wick' movies, including the fourth in the series opening this month.

He earned a SAG Award nomination in 2021 as part of the ensemble for Regina King’s film 'One Night in Miami'.

Reddick played recurring roles on 'Intelligence' and 'American Horror Story' and was on the show 'Bosch' for its seven-year run.

His death follows that of fellow 'The Wire' star Michael K Williams, who was found dead aged 54 at his home in Brooklyn in 2021.

Williams played the charismatic Omar Little to international acclaim on the hit crime drama.

