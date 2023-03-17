Where can you watch the King's coronation on big screens?

Royal fans will be able to watch the King’s coronation on big screens across the country, the culture secretary announced on Friday.

More than 30 screens will be erected in cities and towns around the UK ahead of Charles being crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport has made more than £1 million available for the screens. ITV News looks at where these screens will be and how you can watch the big day at home.

Where can I watch the coronation on a big screen?

North West

Manchester - Piccadilly Gardens

Oldham - Parliament Square

North East

Sunderland (multiple locations to be confirmed at a later date)

Newcastle upon Tyne (location to be confirmed)

Northumberland (location to be confirmed)

Darlington - Darlington Market Square

Yorkshire and the Humber

Hull - City Hall and Trinity Market

Bradford - City Park

Halifax - Piece Hall

Huddersfield - St Peter’s Parish Church

Dewsbury - Dewsbury Library

Leeds - Millenium Square

Wakefield - Pontefract Castle

Sheffield - Peace Gardens

Barnsley - The Glass Works

South West

Bristol - Bristol Cathedral and Bristol and Bath Science Park

Bournemouth - Lower Gardens

Poole - Baiter Park

Christchurch - The Quomps

Plymouth (location to be confirmed)

South East

Brighton - Jubilee Square

London (location to be confirmed)

Midlands

Birmingham - Centenary Square

Coventry - Broadgate

Dudley - Himley Hall

Sandwell - Sandwell Valley Showground

Solihull - The Core

Derby - Derby Cathedral

Stoke-on-Trent - Smithfield, Hanley City Centre

Nottingham (location to be confirmed)

Leicester - De Montfort University

Wales

Cardiff - Cardiff Castle

Scotland

Locations to be confirmed

Northern Ireland

Belfast - Belfast City Hall

Further screen sites will be announced in due course, the government has said.

Elizabeth II, a young King Charles, the Princess Royal and the Duke of Edinburgh after the Queen's coronation in 1953. Credit: PA

How can I watch the coronation at home?

Details of which television channels will be showing the coronation are yet to be released. However, the BBC, ITV and Sky have typically broadcast other major royal events.

What other events are happening over coronation weekend?

Coronation celebrations are planned over an extended Bank Holiday weekend with “global music icons and contemporary stars” due at Windsor Castle for a concert on Sunday, broadcast live by the BBC. That day, people are being invited to gather for a “coronation big lunch” overseen and organised by the Big Lunch team at the Eden Project. The Queen Consort has been patron of the Big Lunch since 2013. Monday, a bank holiday, has been set aside for volunteering and is being billed as “the big help out”. Organised by the Together Coalition and a wide range of partners such as the Scouts, the Royal Voluntary Service and faith groups from across the UK, the big help out aims to highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities.The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said tens of thousands of people are expected to visit London to experience the coronation. Arrangements for the coronation, like those for the Queen’s funeral in September, will be diplomatically sensitive, given the likely presence of leaders from scores of different countries.

It could also pose difficulties for the royal family following the release of the Duke of Sussex’s controversial memoir, Spare, with a question mark over whether Harry and wife Meghan will be among those attending.

According to a spokesperson for the couple, Harry has been in contact with Charles’ representatives concerning their attendance.