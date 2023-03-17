Where can you watch the King's coronation on big screens?
Royal fans will be able to watch the King’s coronation on big screens across the country, the culture secretary announced on Friday.
More than 30 screens will be erected in cities and towns around the UK ahead of Charles being crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6.
The Department for Culture, Media and Sport has made more than £1 million available for the screens. ITV News looks at where these screens will be and how you can watch the big day at home.
Where can I watch the coronation on a big screen?
North West
Manchester - Piccadilly Gardens
Oldham - Parliament Square
North East
Sunderland (multiple locations to be confirmed at a later date)
Newcastle upon Tyne (location to be confirmed)
Northumberland (location to be confirmed)
Darlington - Darlington Market Square
Yorkshire and the Humber
Hull - City Hall and Trinity Market
Bradford - City Park
Halifax - Piece Hall
Huddersfield - St Peter’s Parish Church
Dewsbury - Dewsbury Library
Leeds - Millenium Square
Wakefield - Pontefract Castle
Sheffield - Peace Gardens
Barnsley - The Glass Works
Listen to the ITV News Royal Rota podcast
South West
Bristol - Bristol Cathedral and Bristol and Bath Science Park
Bournemouth - Lower Gardens
Poole - Baiter Park
Christchurch - The Quomps
Plymouth (location to be confirmed)
South East
Brighton - Jubilee Square
London (location to be confirmed)
Midlands
Birmingham - Centenary Square
Coventry - Broadgate
Dudley - Himley Hall
Sandwell - Sandwell Valley Showground
Solihull - The Core
Derby - Derby Cathedral
Stoke-on-Trent - Smithfield, Hanley City Centre
Nottingham (location to be confirmed)
Leicester - De Montfort University
Wales
Cardiff - Cardiff Castle
Scotland
Locations to be confirmed
Northern Ireland
Belfast - Belfast City Hall
Further screen sites will be announced in due course, the government has said.
How can I watch the coronation at home?
Details of which television channels will be showing the coronation are yet to be released. However, the BBC, ITV and Sky have typically broadcast other major royal events.
What other events are happening over coronation weekend?
Coronation celebrations are planned over an extended Bank Holiday weekend with “global music icons and contemporary stars” due at Windsor Castle for a concert on Sunday, broadcast live by the BBC. That day, people are being invited to gather for a “coronation big lunch” overseen and organised by the Big Lunch team at the Eden Project. The Queen Consort has been patron of the Big Lunch since 2013. Monday, a bank holiday, has been set aside for volunteering and is being billed as “the big help out”. Organised by the Together Coalition and a wide range of partners such as the Scouts, the Royal Voluntary Service and faith groups from across the UK, the big help out aims to highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities.The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said tens of thousands of people are expected to visit London to experience the coronation. Arrangements for the coronation, like those for the Queen’s funeral in September, will be diplomatically sensitive, given the likely presence of leaders from scores of different countries.
It could also pose difficulties for the royal family following the release of the Duke of Sussex’s controversial memoir, Spare, with a question mark over whether Harry and wife Meghan will be among those attending.
According to a spokesperson for the couple, Harry has been in contact with Charles’ representatives concerning their attendance.