Calm descends across France after protesters clash with police

A relative calm descended across France on Saturday after protestors clashed with police over French President Emmanuel Macron's controversial pension reforms.

French officials are expecting a smattering of protests this weekend compared with the last two nights, which saw thousands-strong crowds emerge on the streets of Paris.

Police in the French capital used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protestors, who were voicing their disapproval at President Macron's decision to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said police have arrested hundreds of protestors across the country in the last week.

President Macron is trying to pass the legislation without a vote in the country's National Assembly, via an article in the French constitution which permits him to legally do so.

He has argued that the proposed pension changes are needed to make the French economy more competitive and to keep the pension system from diving into deficit. The reforms have been made the key priority of his second term in office.

France, like many richer nations, faces lower birth rates and longer life expectancy.

Opposition parties, including the far-right National Rally, have filed separate no-confidence motions in the current government, which are expected to be voted on early next week.

The atmosphere on the streets of Paris has turned eerily calm after a night of violent clashes.

If the motion passes, which requires approval from more than half of the Assembly, it would be a first since 1962 and force the government to resign.

Meanwhile, leaders of the influential leftist CGT union have called on people to leave schools, factories, refineries and other work places to force the government to withdraw the pension reform bill, which is not yet a law.

Further protests against the reforms were planned on Saturday in Paris, as well as Marseille and Nantes, although they are expected to be smaller than previous demonstrations.

The protests come as thousands of tonnes of rubbish continue to clog the streets of Paris, following a 12-day strike by refuse workers.

Transport staff, public sector workers, dock workers and energy workers have also recently staged nationwide walkouts.