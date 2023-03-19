Banking giant UBS is buying smaller rival Credit Suisse

Banking giant UBS is buying its smaller rival Credit Suisse in an effort to avoid further market-shaking turmoil in global banking, Swiss President Alain Berset announced on Sunday night.

In a move welcomed by the Bank of England, Swiss president Alain Berset, who did not specify a value of the deal, called the announcement “one of great breadth for the stability of international finance.”

“An uncontrolled collapse of Credit Suisse would lead to incalculable consequences for the country and the international financial system,” he said.

Credit Suisse is designated by the Financial Stability Board, an international body that monitors the global financial system, as one of the world’s globally systemic important banks.

This means regulators believe its uncontrolled failure would lead to ripples throughout the financial system not unlike the collapse of Lehman Brothers 15 years ago.

Sunday's news conference follows the collapse of two large US banks last week that spurred a frantic, broad response from the US government to prevent any further bank panics.

The turmoil prompted an automatic pause in trading of Credit Suisse shares on the Swiss market. Credit: AP

Still, global financial markets have been on edge since Credit Suisse's share price began plummeting this week.

The 167-year-old Credit Suisse already received a $50 billion (£40.8 billion) loan from the Swiss National Bank, which briefly caused a rally in the bank's stock price.

Yet the move did not appear to be enough to stem an outflow of deposits, according to news reports.

Its current troubles began after Credit Suisse reported on Tuesday that managers had identified “material weaknesses” in the bank’s internal controls on financial reporting as of the end of last year.

That fanned fears that Credit Suisse would be the next domino to fall.

While smaller than its Swiss rival UBS, Credit Suisse still wields considerable influence, with $1.4 trillion assets under management.

The firm has significant trading desks around the world, caters to the rich and wealthy through its wealth management business, and is a major advisor for global companies in mergers and acquisitions.

Notably, Credit Suisse did not need government assistance in 2008 during the financial crisis, while UBS did.

Despite the banking turmoil, the European Central Bank on Thursday approved a large, half-percentage point increase in interest rates to try to curb stubbornly high inflation, saying Europe’s banking sector is “resilient,” with strong finances.

ECB President Christine Lagarde said the banks “are in a completely different position from 2008” during the financial crisis, partly because of stricter government regulation.

The Swiss bank has been pushing to raise money from investors and roll out a new strategy to overcome an array of troubles, including bad bets on hedge funds, repeated shake-ups of its top management and a spying scandal involving UBS.

The Bank of England said: "We welcome the comprehensive set of actions set out by the Swiss authorities today in order to support financial stability.

"We have been engaging closely with international counterparts throughout the preparations for today’s announcements and will continue to support their implementation. The UK banking system is well capitalised and funded, and remains safe and sound."