Pakistani police have have filed terrorism charges against the country's former prime minister, Imran Khan, after supporters of his clashed with security forces over the weekend.

Some 17 of his aides along with a number of supporters have also been accused of committing offences, such as terrorism, obstructing police officers in carrying out their tasks, attacks on and wounding officers and threatening their lives.

On Saturday, supporters of Mr Khan were engaged in clashes with police for several hours outside of a court, in Islamabad, where he was supposed to appear on graft charges.

Riot police wielded batons and fired tear gas while supporters of the 70-year-old threw fire bombs and hurled rocks at the officers.

More than 50 officers were injured, while a police checkpoint, several cars and motorcycles were torched. Police said 59 of Mr Khan's supporters were arrested during the violence.

Mr Khan never appeared inside the court where he was facing accusations of selling state gifts, which he received while in office. A judge has postponed the hearing until Thursday March 30.

Violent scenes were also witnessed outside his home in the eastern city of Lahore, where clashes occurred for two straight days. Police had laid siege to his residence after he failed to appear in court.

Officers eventually stormed his home, arresting 61 people and seizing petrol bombs, weapons and ammunition.

The developments are the latest to surround Mr Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament, last April.

Since then, the former cricket star turned politician has claimed, without offering evidence, that his ouster was illegal and a conspiracy by the government of his successor, Shahbaz Sharif, and the United States.

Both Mr Sharif and Washington have denied the allegations.