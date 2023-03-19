Queen remembered by royal family on first Mother's Day since her death

Queen Elizabeth II has been remembered by the King on the first Mother’s Day since her death.

A poignant message celebrating all mothers was posted online alongside treasured images, which showed Charles as a beaming baby standing on the Queen’s lap.

In a separate photo, an adult Camilla is seen smiling as she stands behind her elderly mother.

The Twitter post is accompanied by the message: "To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay."

The Queen died in September aged 96, while Camilla’s mother Rosalind Shand died in 1994 at the age of 72 after a long battle with osteoporosis.

The Princess of Wales also shared photographs of happy family memories to mark the day. The first image shows Kate sitting in a tree with her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Accompanying the post is the words "Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours", along with a red love heart. They are all casually dressed and smiling into the camera.

Another photograph shows a smiling Kate as she plays with Louis in her arms.

