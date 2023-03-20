ChatGPT down as hundreds of users report outage

Hundreds of users have reported issues with ChatGPT on Monday morning, in what appears to be a global outage.

Almost 800 people have reported outages by around 8am (GMT).

According to internet monitoring sites Down Detector and Down For Everyone Except Me, the AI technology service was still experiencing issues by 10am Monday.

It comes as the CEO of OpenAI, which runs ChatGPT, said the company is 'a little scared' of the latest software update GPT4.

Sam Altman told ABC News on Thursday: “We’ve got to be careful here... I think people should be happy that we are a little bit scared of this.

“I’m particularly worried that these models could be used for large-scale disinformation.”

He added: "Now that they’re getting better at writing computer code, [they] could be used for offensive cyber-attacks.”

The upgrade of the artificial intelligence that powers ChatGPT will reportedly be able to turn text into video.

GPT-4, which follows GPT-3.5, could potentially generate images, sounds and video from text requests.

ChatGPT is an AI tool which can provide fully formed answers to queries, and produce fluent writing - sparking concerns about potential for misuse in classrooms and the workforce.

Critics have raised concerns its ability to generate fluent writing, and switch between formal and conversational tones on command, makes it especially tricky for teachers to detect if pupils have used it to write essays, for example.

