Russian missiles destroyed in occupied Crimea, Ukraine says

An explosion in the north of occupied Crimea has destroyed Russian missiles, Ukraine's defence ministry said.

The attack on Dzhankoi demonstrates both the Russians’ vulnerability and the Ukrainians’ capacity to strike deep behind enemy lines.

Ukrainian authorities stopped short of publicly claiming responsibility for the blast, preferring to keep the world guessing, but a defence ministry statement said the Russian Kalibr NK cruise missiles were blown up while being transported by rail.

"[The explosion] continues the process of Russia's demilitarisation and prepares the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea for deoccupation," the statement said.Russia seized the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and has used it as a staging ground for attacks on the country in the war that began on February 24. Ukrainian authorities have vowed to recapture Crimea and other occupied territories.

A British intelligence report said the town of Dzhankoi is home to one of the most important Russian military airfields in Crimea.

In August last year, explosions ripped through Dzhankoi, forcing the evacuation of about 3,000 people.

Once again, Ukraine reported on the strike, but did not take responsibility.

Elsewhere in the war, European Union countries endorsed a fast-track procedure aimed at providing Ukraine with sorely needed artillery shells to repel Russia’s invasion forces on Monday. The boost comes as Moscow maintains its focus on attacking the industrial east of the war-ravaged country.As he chaired a meeting of EU foreign and defense ministers in Brussels, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell took to Twitter to hail what he described as “a historic decision” for the 27-nation bloc and Norway to send Ukraine 1 million 155-milimetre artillery shells within 12 months.