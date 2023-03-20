Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) who were engaged in an industrial dispute with the Scottish government have voted to accept a new pay offer from ministers.

The union had recommended nurses among its membership to back the deal which would see a 6.5% increase from April, coupled with a promise of other changes.

The RCN said a narrow majority voted for the proposal which ends the immediate threat of strike action.

Just over 50% of eligible members took part in the consultative ballot, with 53.4% voting to accept the offer.

Colin Poolman, director of RCN Scotland, said: "Our members voted for strike action with a heavy heart.

"Their commitment to standing up for patients and their profession brought the Scottish government back to the table.

"Members have narrowly voted to accept this offer but the Scottish government must be under no illusion, much more is required for nursing staff to feel valued and to ensure Scotland has the nursing workforce it needs."

Julie Lamberth, Chair of RCN Scotland board said: “It took the real threat of nursing strikes to get Scottish government to this point.

"While you voted by a narrow margin to accept the offer, the chronic staff shortages and low morale that led to the strike mandate are still very real.

"Scotland’s new First Minister must ensure that the nursing voice is listened to, that our contribution is recognised through the Agenda for Change review and that the commitment to a Nursing and Midwifery Taskforce delivers real change.”

Last month, in response to the RCN’s strike mandate and member reports on the impact of chronic staff shortages, the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care and the Chief Nursing Officer committed to establish a Nursing and Midwifery taskforce.

The Taskforce will recommend a series of actions to support the retention and development of existing nursing staff and encourage more people to consider a career in nursing.

