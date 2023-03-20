Striking rail workers vote to accept pay deal

Members of the Rail, Maritime, and Transport union (RMT) in Network Rail have voted to accept a pay offer, the union announced.The agreement brings the long-running bitter pay dispute to an end, following months of rail strikes.

The RMT has been engaged in nationwide strikes since June last year.

Last week, the RMT had said the new proposal on the table "involves extra money," and was not conditional on accepting Network Rail’s maintenance reforms.Network Rail had been at loggerheads with the union over its insistence that pay rises can only be funded through modernising how it carries out rail maintenance.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “I am pleased Network Rail’s RMT members have voted to accept a fair and reasonable 5% plus 4% pay offer, over two years, that the government worked hard to facilitate.

“While this is good news, unfortunately, RMT members who work for train operating companies are not being given the same chance to bring their dispute to an end. That’s because the RMT has refused to put the Rail Delivery Group’s very similar offer to a vote, denying these members the pay rise they deserve.

“That’s why I am once again urging the RMT to call off their upcoming strikes across train operating companies, put the Rail Delivery Group offer to a vote, and give all of their members a say.”Workers at Network Rail are due to strike again at 14 train operators on March 18 and 30 and April 1.

