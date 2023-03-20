Words by Elaine McCallig, ITV News Digital Content Producer

Nicola Sturgeon says her husband Peter Murrell did not "intend to mislead" the media over the SNP's membership numbers.

Mr Murrell, who is the outgoing Scottish first minister’s husband, quit as SNP chief executive with immediate effect on Saturday following a row over the party’s membership numbers. His departure came shortly after that of media chief Murray Foote, who said there had been a “serious impediment” to his role.

Mr Murrell said he took responsibility after misleading information was briefed to the media over membership numbers, but said there was no “intent to mislead”.

Speaking to ITV News, Ms Sturgeon echoed her husband's remarks by saying he had taken responsibility and did not intend to mislead.

Mr Murrell has 'taken responsibility', Ms Sturgeon said

She said: "[Mr Murrell] has taken responsibility for what was not an intention to mislead... he didn't intend to mislead but the handling of that situation, the framing of our responses to media inquiries which were actually quite specific media inquiries... the framing of that had the effect of giving a misleading position." The "specific media inquiries" cited were requests about whether or not the membership numbers dropped in response to the Gender Recognition Reform Bill and delays in IndyRef2. She added: "That wasn't an intentional thing but he has taken responsibility for that, he has taken responsibility for that. He was intending to step down as chief executive when I stood down as leader but has decided to do that now."

The party announced on Thursday that membership has fallen to 72,186 as of February 15 this year, compared with 103,884 in 2021.

Asked if she knew about the decline in membership numbers, Sturgeon told ITV News: "I didn't. I wouldn't have been able to put a figure on the [membership]." She said the figures are accessed every year for inclusion in their accounts, "it's not something that every day someone is checking what the membership number is. It fluctuates."

Peter Murrell had been the chief executive of the SNP since 1999. Credit: PA

It comes as last week, two of the SNP leader candidates to succeed Ms Sturgeon as first minister: Kate Forbes and Ash Regan, questioned the independence of the election process.

But on Monday, Forbes told BBC Radio Scotland that she is "very confident" in the process.

The leadership contest is due to conclude on March 27.

