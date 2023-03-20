Staff from 150 universities across the UK have gone on strike for the first of three days of action this week over an ongoing dispute about pay, contracts and pensions.

It was hoped that a resolution had been found last week with an offer from employers, but members of the University and College Union (UCU) voted to continue walkouts.

Lectures and seminars across the country were cancelled as 70,000 UCU members began their three successive days of action, with significant numbers reported at picket lines.

On Wednesday a group of unions and Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA), which represents 144 employers, said an agreement had been reached "on terms of reference for detailed negotiations".

But Jo Grady, UCU's general secretary, said the union's higher education committee voted against putting the proposals out for members to vote on.

The UCU is currently re-balloting its members to allow university staff to take further industrial action if their demands are not met.

Six days of strike action affected universities across the UK in February, while seven days for February and March were suspended by the UCU after initial progress was made in talks with employers.

