Three men have been found guilty of the murder of US rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot outside a South Florida motorcycle shop in 2018. Michael Boatwright, 28, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, were all found guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery by a jury that deliberated a little more than seven days. They will receive mandatory life sentences at a later date.

