Bad Bunny's ex–girlfriend is suing the Latin American singer for at least $40 million (£33 million) over a voice recording she provided him before he became famous.

Carliz De La Cruz Hernandez, whose "Bad Bunny, baby" recording was included in two of the artist's songs, made the complaint this month in a Puerto Rico court.

She has alleged her voice and the phrase she came up with are being used without her permission.

The lawsuit notes the phrase was used in the "Pa Ti" song, which has more than 355 million views on YouTube and 235 million plus reproductions on Spotify.

Bad Bunny's - real name Benito Martinez Ocasio - record "Dos Mil 16" also uses the phrase. It has in excess of 60 million views on YouTube and 280 million plus reproductions on Spotify.

According to the lawsuit, Ms De La Cruz's "distinguishable voice" has been used without her consent for songs, records, promotions, worldwide concerts, television, radio, social and musical platforms.

"Since then, thousands of people have commented directly on Carliz's social media networks, as well as every time she goes to a public place, about the 'Bad Bunny, baby'," the lawsuit read.

"This has caused, and currently causes, that De La Cruz feels worried, anguished, intimidated, overwhelmed and anxious."

Bad Bunny's manager, Noah Kamil Assad Byrne, is also being sued.

Ms De La Cruz and Mr Martinez first became a couple in 2011. A year later, they began studying at the University of Puerto Rico in the north coastal town of Arecibo, while also working at a nearby grocery store.

The lawsuit stated during that time, Mr Martinez was constantly creating songs and rhythms, and would seek opinions from Ms De La Cruz, who was also in charge of scheduling his parties and handling invoices and contracts. The birth of the phrase "Bad Bunny, baby" came about in 2015, and Mr Martinez asked Ms De La Cruz to record herself saying it.

She did so in a bathroom one day while staying with a friend before sending it to him, the lawsuit stated.

After the pair ended their relationship, Mr Martinez is alleged to have offered Ms De La Cruz $2,000 (£1,630) to buy the recording of her voice.

She declined and then spoke with a representative at Rimas Entertainment, who also offered to buy it, saying the recording would be used in the upcoming album "Un Verano Sin Ti".

But a deal was never reached and the song was published without Ms De La Cruz's consent, according to the lawsuit.

