Campaigners march to Downing Street to demand protection for renters

Campaigners are to march to Downing Street to demand urgent reform to protect renters as they warn each day of delay could see another household forced onto the streets.

The Renters' Reform Coalition say the Government must immediately introduce the much-delayed Renters’ Reform Bill and bring an end to no-fault evictions.

The group is made up of over 20 organisations supporting and representing private renters, including homeless and housing charities Shelter and Crisis

Campaigners are to hand a petition in to Downing Street calling for immediate action to address the situation for renters and ensure safe, secure and affordable homes for all.

They are urging the Government to ban Section 21 no-fault evictions, which currently allow landlords to quickly evict tenants without having to give a reason.

Campaigners say reforms must give renters genuine security in their homes, the right to challenge landlords to provide a decent standard of home, free from mould, damp and other hazards, and prevent landlords from making unjustified rent increases.

Tom Darling, campaign manager at the Renters’ Reform Coalition, said: “These shocking homelessness figures show just how bad the renting crisis has got for England’s 11 million private renters. It is no wonder so many are coming to London to demand change.

“Every day that the Government continues to put off delivering long awaited promises to scrap Section 21 evictions is another day that a household may be forced onto the streets.

What is section 21? Credit: Infogram

“There can be no more costly delays. The Government must listen to our pleas and immediately introduce a Renters’ Reform Bill that gives everyone the right to a safe, secure and affordable home.”

Campaigners will gather at Old Palace Yard from midday on Tuesday, before meeting MPs at Westminster Hall.

They are due to march on Downing Street at around 3.30pm, and housing minister Rachel Maclean will have a question and answer session with renters at Church House from around 4.15pm.

A spokesman for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities insisted the Government is “absolutely committed to delivering a fairer deal for renters” and will ban Section 21 orders.

“We will bring forward a Renters’ Reform Bill in this Parliament, abolishing ‘no-fault evictions’ so that all tenants have greater security in their homes and are empowered to challenge poor conditions and unreasonable rent rises.

“We are also introducing a Decent Homes Standard for the private rented sector for the first time ever, which will make sure privately rented homes are safe and decent.

“In addition we are providing families with significant support over this year and next – worth on average £3,500 per household – as well as uprating benefits and the state pension by 10% in April.”

