Gwyneth Paltrow to appear in court over 'out of control' ski collision

Gwyneth Paltrow is to stand trial on Tuesday over an alleged "out of control" skiing incident in 2016 which left a man with serious injuries.

Terry Sanderson claims the American actress was cruising down slopes at Deer Valley ski resort in Utah so recklessly that the pair collided, leaving him on the ground as she and her entourage continued their descent.

Lawyers representing the 76-year-old claimed that Ms Paltrow was responsible for "knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries".

"Paltrow got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured," they added.

Mr Sanderson is suing Ms Paltrow for $300,000 (£245,000), after initially seeking a $3.1 million (£2.5 million) payout.

He claimed the incident was a result of negligence and left him with physical injuries and emotional distress.

Ms Paltrow accused Mr Anderson of overstating his injuries and trying to exploit her celebrity status and wealth.

In court submissions, she added that members of her group checked on Mr Sanderson, who assured them he was fine.

Ski slopes work on a rule that whoever is downhill has right of way. Credit: PA

At ski resorts the skier who is downhill has the right of way.

One of the key points the court will have to decide is who was further down the beginner's run when the collision took place.

Both Ms Paltrow and Mr Sanderson claim in court filings that they were further downhill when the other rammed into them.

Mr Sanderson has also accused Deer Valley and its employees of engaging in a "cover up" by not providing complete information on incident reports or following resort safety policies.

Ms Paltrow, who is best known for her acting roles in Shakespeare in Love and Marvel's Iron Man movies, has countersued Mr Anderson in response.

She is seeking attorney fees and just $1 (82p) in damages.

The trial in Park City, Utah, is expected to last into next week.

