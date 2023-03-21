Play Brightcove video

Katie Melua tells ITV News Entertainment Editor Nina Nannar that she wants to show that starting a family does not need mean the end of a woman's music career.

For many musicians going on a solo tour is a huge undertaking but Katie Melua will not be alone, she is bringing along an extra special guest star.

The Nine Million Bicycles singer will be bringing her son Sandro on her latest European adventure, plus all the baby essentials that come along with a three-month-old.

Melua once worried she'd have to decide between a child or a career. She even froze her eggs when she was 37.

But a year later, ahead of the release of her ninth album, she wants to show others that motherhood or music shouldn't be a choice singers have to make.

