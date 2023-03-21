Play Brightcove video

ITV News Global Security Editor Rohit Kachroo spoke to Imran Khan who is facing a spate of legal challenges

Words by ITV News Security Producer, Dan Howells

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has told ITV News that the government of his successor is trying to kill him. "I have had one assassination attempt... I am just lucky to be alive", he added. "They want me out of the way... If they can't kill me, they'll put me in prison." Since he was removed from office in a no-confidence vote last April, the 70-year-old ex-cricketer has faced a series of legal cases against him, including terrorism charges. Khan's standoff with current Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, has turned increasingly violent in recent days.

A man films with his phone to a burning police vehicle following the clashes between police and the supporters of Imran Khan in Islamabad. Credit: AP Photo/W.K. Yousafzai

Clashes with police led to hundreds of arrests in Islamabad on Saturday, as tear gas was fired amid protests at the High Court, where Mr Khan was due to appear. This followed earlier clashes between his supporters and police at his home in Lahore last week when attempts were made to arrest him. At another court hearing today, Mr Khan was granted bail on terrorism charges and a brief reprieve from arrest. Mr Khan was prime minister for five years before he was ousted last spring, a move he has claimed was orchestrated by Mr Sharif, which the latter denies.

Imran Khan Credit: ITV News

Since then Khan has faced numerous accusations through the courts, including inciting his supporters, but says the charges against him are entirely politically motivated.

"Ever since I've been ousted from power...there is a whole vested interest which is petrified that general elections this year would mean I would be back in power," he said. "The people in this country, they've known me for 50 years. I've never ever broken the law. And just in the last few months there are 97 cases against me."

