A powerful earthquake has hit Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, with tremors also being felt in Afghanistan and India.

Panicked residents fled their homes on Tuesday evening as the waves reportedly shook buildings.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.5 and the epicentre was located 40 kilometres (25 miles) south-east of Jurm, in Afghanistan's Hindukush region.

The Geological Survey also said the earthquake struck just before 5pm, at a depth of 187.6km.

A tweet from the Indian National Centre for Seismology shows the epicentre of the powerful earthquake, which hit the region on Tuesday evening

Pakistan's meteorological office initially said the earthquake was a magnitude 7.7 but this has now been reduced to 6.5.

No damages or injuries have been reported.

In June, another powerful earthquake killed some 1,000 people and injured around another 1,500 in eastern Afghanistan, according to a state-run news agency.

